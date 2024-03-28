Global Perspectives on Mobile Content Markets Consumption: Insights from Key Competitors | Reach $2.1 Trillion by 2032

Mobile Content Market Size

Rise in use of social media on mobile devices and rise in usage of virtual reality videos are boosting the growth of the global mobile content market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Mobile Content Market,by Content Type (Mobile Apps, Games, Music, and Others), Revenue Model (In-App Purchases, Advertising, Subscription, Pay-per-Download, and others), and Platform (iOS, Android, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" The mobile content market was valued at $266.38 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $2121.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2023 to 2032.

The mobile content market refers to the industry and ecosystem that revolves around creation, distribution, and consumption of digital media and applications, specifically designed for mobile devices. This market includes a wide range of content types and services tailored for smartphones, tablets, and other portable devices. Moreover, mobile applications (apps) cover a broad spectrum, including productivity apps, social media apps, entertainment apps, and mobile games. The app market is a significant part of the mobile content market.

Rise in use of social media on mobile devices and rise in usage of virtual reality videos are boosting the growth of the global mobile content market. In addition, the increase in number of internet users positively impacts the growth of the mobile content market. However, lack of device fragmentation and lack of security and privacy issues hamper the mobile content market growth. On the contrary, integration of AR and VR technologies are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the mobile content market during the forecast period.

"In 2022, the mobile app category dominated the market, comprising nearly half of the total global mobile content revenue. This surge was propelled by the expanding reach of the internet and advancements in gaming technology, making mobile games more accessible. Looking ahead, the music sector is forecasted to achieve the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.9% from 2023 to 2032. This growth is anticipated due to a substantial rise in the music-consuming population, particularly in economies like China and India, which will lead to an increase in music application offerings on a global scale.

In terms of revenue models, the advertising sector claimed the largest market share in 2022, making up one-third of the overall mobile content revenue. This trend is fueled by the increasing popularity of interactive advertising formats such as playable ads, augmented reality (AR) ads, and polls. On the other hand, the subscription model is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 26.8% from 2023 to 2032. This growth can be attributed to the rising number of paid subscriptions, driven by the creation of original content, acquisition of premium programming, and the proliferation of available platforms.

Based on platform category, Android held the majority share of the market in 2022, accounting for over half of the global mobile content revenue. The prevalence of Android is credited with enhancing the efficiency and informatization of mobile content, along with aiding in cost management. Conversely, the iOS segment is forecasted to achieve the highest CAGR of 25.2% from 2023 to 2032, reflecting the increasing adoption of iOS devices.

Depending on platform, the android segment holds the largest mobile content market share, as it helps mobile content to improve efficiency and informatization based on the web kit layout and helps in cost management. However, the iOS segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to increasing in adoption of iOS is growing significantly, and the user interface is based upon direct manipulation.

By content type, the mobile app segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global mobile content market revenue, as increased internet penetration and gaming technology have continued to improve, resulting in more accessibility to mobile games. However, the music segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 26.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the unprecedented rise expected in the music population and consequently, the number of music applications in economies such as China and India, which boost the global market.

Region-wise, the mobile content market size was dominated by North America in 2022 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of smartphone users and easy access to high-speed Internet and constant demand for innovative games. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in penetration of social media, ability to share gaming experiences with peers, and growing demand for games among teenagers and young adults.

Leading Market Players: -

• Alphabet Inc.,

• Amazon.com Inc.,

• Apple Inc.,

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.,

• Microsoft Corporation,

• Meta Platforms, Inc.,

• Nintendo Co., Ltd.,

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd,

• Sony Group Corporation,

• ByteDance

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global mobile content market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter