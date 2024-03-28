Line Heaters Market Reach $34.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% | Inclusivenergy LTD., Sigma Thermal Inc

Line Heaters Market 1

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The line heaters market was valued at $20.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $34.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Line heaters are the production and processing equipment which ensure satisfactory rate of production in industry. Line heaters are crucial equipment in the oil and gas industry to prevent the hydration of gases. The development of heaters started in the nineteenth century, and equipment development followed. Manufacturers are doing the modification to design which helps the line heaters to work efficiently and effectively in different industries.

As per line heaters market forecast, changes in shale oil and gas exploration activity is one of the major factors influencing the growth in near future. Line heaters can boost efficiency, manage expenses, and lessen unplanned equipment and well shutdowns. Furthermore, the line heaters market size is expanding quickly due to the developments in the oil and gas drilling sector as well as the rise in popularity of high-power heating equipment.

Line heater is a combination of three important elements which are liquid bath, fire tube and process coil. The key role of line heaters equipment is to lower the formulation of hydrate during the oil field operations. The pre-assembled line heaters include coil, heater and fuel gas system and have rated capacities from 1-4.0 MM BTU/hr. The customization in the line heaters can be done according to the application which increases the demand for line heaters in different end users.

The line heaters maintain the temperature of the pipeline and firetube which helps to mitigate the losses through the leakage or failure which fuel the global line heaters market share. Line heater design gives engineers the flexibility to easily customize the thermal profile for each gas line application and allows quick prototyping to determine energy distribution requirements for process improvement which mitigate risk of loss. The new innovative line heaters not only lower the maintenance cost but also help reduce the environmental risk. This, in turn, boosts the global line heaters market growth.

Adopting innovative techniques for flare elimination, mitigating fugitive emissions and addressing liquids and gas leaks are the key investment priorities for well site engineers which is boosting line heaters market trends. Favorable government initiatives for the adoption of line heaters at production site create the line heaters market opportunities in near future. Global demand for line heaters is being driven by efforts to reduce pipeline maintenance costs and tighten worker safety regulations in different regions.

On the basis of type, the indirect line heaters segment held significant share in terms of revenue and segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The demand for indirect line heater is increasing in global line heaters market as equipment is cost effective, and consumes less power, easy to install also help in reducing the downtime of production process . Surge in the demand for efficient heaters in oilfield upstream applications helps fuel the demand for indirect line heaters in the line heaters market.

On the basis of size, the 1 MM BTU segment held major share in terms of revenue and segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The 1 MM BTU line heaters are widely accepted in the line heaters market. The 1 MM BTU line heaters are customizable and lower the energy consumption. The equipment does not wear out in extreme situations which increases its demand in the line heaters market.

On the basis of end use, the oil and gas segment held dominant share in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. Oil and industry is projected to dominate the global line heaters market as the demand for line heaters is high in several applications of oilfield. Maintaining a prerequisite temperature according to fluid or gas is important for the production process in the oil and gas industry which fuels the demand for line heaters.

On the basis of region, the North America region held major share in terms of revenue and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in oil extraction projects in the U.S. is projected to drive the growth of the line heaters market in the country.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

On the basis of type, the indirect line heaters segment held the market share of three forth in 2021 in terms of revenue

On the basis of size, the 1 MM BTU segment held the market share above 40% in 2021 in terms of revenue

On the basis of end use, the oil and gas segment held the market share above 70% in 2021 in terms of revenue

On the basis of region, the North America region held the market share above 35% in 2021 in terms of revenue

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Aspire Energy Resources Inc.

Inclusivenergy LTD.

Sigma Thermal Inc

ENERFLEX LTD., Allmand Bros., Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Surplus Energy., Integrated Flow Solutions, Inc., Arc Energy., 12:eleven Production Equipment, Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.