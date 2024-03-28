Capsule Endoscopy System Market Set to Skyrocket: Expected to Reach $2 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 12.4%

Capsule Endoscopy System Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Capsule Endoscopy System Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2021 to 2030. Capsule endoscopy is a non-invasive technique that allows the complete examination of the gastrointestinal tract using a wireless and disposable device known as a video capsule, which is equipped with a camera, battery, transmitter, and a light source.



𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $616.57 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $2.0 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 12.4% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030.



The report offers detailed segmentation of the global capsule endoscopy system market based on component, disease type, and region.

◉ Based on component, the capsule endoscope segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than 90% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes analysis of the work station and recorders segment.

◉ Based on disease type, the small intestine disorder segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the colonic disorder segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

➤ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the capsule endoscopy system market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing capsule endoscopy system market opportunities.

➤ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

➤ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

➤ In-depth analysis of the capsule endoscopy system market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

➤ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

➤ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

➤ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global capsule endoscopy system market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

◉ Market Size By 2030: USD 2 billion

◉ Growth Rate: CAGR of 12.4%

◉ Forecast period: 2020 - 2030

◉ Report Pages: 210

◉ By Component: Capsule EndoscopeWork stations and recorders

◉ By Disease Type: Small Intestine DisorderEsophageal disorderColonic disorder

◉ Key Market Players: Chongqing Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co., Olympus Corporation, Check Cap, CapsoVision Inc., RF Systems Lab, Anx Robotica, IntroMedic Co., Shangxian Minimal Invasive Inc., MEDTRONIC PLC., Fujifilm Holding Corporation



𝐈𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭; 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

1) What makes the Capsule Endoscopy System Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How are factors influencing the driving demand for Electromyography Devices in the next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Capsule Endoscopy System Market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Capsule Endoscopy System Market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Capsule Endoscopy System Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Capsule Endoscopy System Market by Application/End Users

Capsule Endoscopy System (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Capsule Endoscopy System and Growth Rate (2021-2031)

Capsule Endoscopy System Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Capsule Endoscopy System (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Capsule Endoscopy System Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



