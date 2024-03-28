Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Projected for Growth by 2032, Analysis by DelveInsight

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension companies are Merck, United Therapeutics, Liquida Technologies, Respira Therapeutics, Insmed, Novartis, AstraZeneca, & Others.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market.

Request for a Free Sample Report @ Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Forecast

Some facts of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report are:

• The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size in the 7MM was approximately USD 4,900 million in 2021, which is further expected to increase by 2032.

• Leading Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension companies working in the market are Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, United Therapeutics Corporation, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, ICOS Corporation, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Nippon Shinyaku, Bayer Group, Kaken Pharmaceutical, Sanofi-Aventis, Toray, Acceleron Pharma Inc., Altavant Sciences, Aerovate Therapeutics, Respira Therapeutics, Gossamer Bio Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Insmed Incorporated, Pharmaosa Biopharma Inc., Bial (Portela C S.A.), Liquida Technologies Inc., Cereno Scientific AB., and others.

• Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies expected to launch in the market are Bardoxolone methyl, L606, Ralinepag, Sotatercept, Inhaled Nitric Oxide, Autologous EPCs transfected with human eNOS, MK-5475, Alunacedase alfa, ABI-009, BAY1237592, LTP001, AV-101, CS1, GB002, rodatristat ethyl, GMA301, RT234, Apabetalone, AER-901, TPN171H, ,RBM-011, VPD-380, MGX 292, BZ371, TOP-V122, Belapectin, PT001, KER-012, SUL-150, LT-2004, LAM-001, RP5063, SI-F019, NTP42, CAM2043, CPL409116, PDNO, Zamicastat, PB1046, R-107, H01, ALT-100, and others.

• The total prevalent cases of PAH in the 7MM were estimated to be approximately 87,713 cases in 2021, which are expected to increase by 2032.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Overview

Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) is defined as mean pulmonary artery pressure greater than 25 mm Hg at rest or greater than 30 mm Hg during exercise as measured by right heart catheterization. It is often characterized by a progressive and sustained increase in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) that eventually leads to right ventricular failure. It can be a life-threatening condition if untreated. The World Health Organization (WHO) has divided PH into five groups based on similarities in pathophysiology, clinical presentation, and therapeutic options. Of these PAH belongs to WHO Group 1.

The initial Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension symptoms includes severe shortness of breath following exertion, including excessive fatigue, weakness, chest pain, dizzy spells, and fainting episodes. Hemoptysis, hypotension, and hoarseness due to compression of a nerve in the chest by an enlarged pulmonary artery are also observed. In advanced stages, syncope, tachypnea, cyanosis, and hypertrophy resulting in diminished functioning of the right portion of the heart are observed, often leading to right heart failure.

Learn more about Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, treatment algorithms in different geographies, and patient journeys. Contact to receive a sample @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pulmonary-arterial-hypertension-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=apr

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market trends by analyzing the impact of current Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Explore more about Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology @ Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Dynamics and Trends

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension drugs recently launched in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Development Activities

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment markets in the upcoming years are Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, United Therapeutics Corporation, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, ICOS Corporation, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Nippon Shinyaku, Bayer Group, Kaken Pharmaceutical, Sanofi-Aventis, Toray, Acceleron Pharma Inc., Altavant Sciences, Aerovate Therapeutics, Respira Therapeutics, Gossamer Bio Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Insmed Incorporated, Pharmaosa Biopharma Inc., Bial (Portela C S.A.), Liquida Technologies Inc., Cereno Scientific AB, and others.

Learn more about the emerging Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension therapies & key companies @ Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies and Drugs

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Report Key Insights

1. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patient Population

2. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

4. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Opportunities

6. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapeutic Approaches

7. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Analysis

8. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance

5. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Disease Background and Overview

6. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patient Journey

7. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment

11. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Marketed Products

12. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Emerging Therapies

13. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

18. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Drivers

19. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Life Science market research and business consulting company recognized for its off-the-shelf syndicated market research reports and customized solutions to firms in the healthcare sector.