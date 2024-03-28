Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Growing at 4.61% CAGR to Hit $45.3 billion | Growth, Share Analysis

automotive axle & propeller shaft market

By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Rise in vehicles production & sales, surge in electric vehicles adoption, and increase in demand for comfortable & fuel-efficient vehicles propel the automotive axle & propeller shaft market growth” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐱𝐥𝐞 & 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟐𝟗.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟒𝟓.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1744

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the automotive axle & propeller shaft market owing to increase in demand for passenger vehicles from China, Japan, and India. In January 2021, vehicle sales in China experienced rise of 29.5% as compared to the previous year. Greater vehicle production in the emerging economies of China, Japan, Taiwan, and India, coupled with increased adoption of fuel efficient vehicles contribute to the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Key players operating in the global automotive axle & propeller shaft market comprises American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Dana Incorporated, Gestamp Automocion, S.A., Hitachi, Ltd., Hyundai Wia Corporation, IFA Group, JTEKT Corporation, Melrose Industries Plc, Meritor, Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Based on type, the live axle segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the single piece propeller shaft segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-axle-propeller-shaft-market/purchase-options

The significant factors that impact the growth of the automotive axle & propeller shaft market comprises growth in production & sale of vehicles across the globe, increase in adoption of electric vehicle, greater aftermarket demand for axle and propeller shaft from emerging economies, and surge in demand for comfortable & fuel efficient vehicles. Moreover, fluctuating prices of raw materials and vehicle recall & regulatory concerns are the factors that hamper the market growth. Surge in demand for all wheel drive vehicles, and increase in use of lightweight material for manufacturing of axles and propeller shafts are expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the original equipment manufacturer segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than 90% of the global automotive axle & propeller shaft market share. However, the aftermarket segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Europe is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1744

By vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment dominated the market in 2020. Increase in demand for passenger vehicles from emerging economies, enhanced need for high performing & fuel-efficient vehicles, and introduction of stringent emission regulations drive the growth of this segment.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type, the single piece propeller shaft segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/11/16/2557531/0/en/Automotive-Adaptive-Front-Lighting-Market-to-Garner-4-2-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/fr/news-release/2020/09/02/2087444/0/en/Automotive-Advanced-High-Strength-Steel-AHSS-Market-to-Reach-33-85-Billion-by-2026-Allied-Market-Research.html

Automotive Diagnostics Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/09/06/2291912/0/en/automotive-diagnostics-market-to-garner-109-84-billion-by-2030-allied-market-research.html

Autonomous Mining Truck Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonomous-mining-truck-market-to-reach-12-5-bn-globally-by-2031-at-23-2-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301675502.html

