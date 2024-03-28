Adeno-Associated Virus Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market 2032: Epidemiology, Clinical Trials, Companies by DelveInsight

Adeno-Associated Virus Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market

Adeno-Associated Virus Vector-Based Gene Therapy companies are MeiraGTx UK II, Janssen, Adverum Biotechnologies, Bayer, Pfizer, Solid Biosciences, Takeda, etc.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some facts of Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy report:

• According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for AAV vectors in gene therapy across the 7MM is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

• DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the prevalent cases of selected indications for AAV gene therapies in the 7MM were reported as ~3 million in 2020.

• Leading AAV vectors in gene therapy companies such as MeiraGTx UK II Ltd, Janssen Research & Development, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., Amicus Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, Solid Biosciences, Sio Gene Therapies, Takeda (Shire), Bayer, Pfizer, Freeline Therapeutics, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, UniQure Biopharma B.V., GenSight Biologics, Regenxbio, Sangamo Therapeutics, Lysogene, Sarepta Therapeutics, Esteve, Abeona Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Homology Medicines, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Spark Therapeutics, Astellas Therapeutics, Actus Therapeutics, GenSight Biologics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Roche, Coave Therapeutics, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, Vivet Therapeutics, and others are developing novel AAV vectors in gene therapy that can be available in the AAV vectors in gene therapy market in the coming years.

• The promising AAV vectors in gene therapies in the pipeline include AAV-CNGA3, AAV-CNGB3, AGTC-402 (ACHM CNGA3), ACHM B3 (rAAV2tYF-PR1.7-hCNGB3), ADVM-022 (AAV.7m8-aflibercept), AT-GTX-502 (scAAV9.P546.CLN3), AT-GTX-501 (scAAV9.CB.CLN6), scAAV1.tMCK.NTF3, SPK 7001 (AAV2-hCHM), 4D-110, PF-06939926, Delandistrogene moxeparvovec (SRP-9001), scAAV9.U7.ACCA, SGT-001, 4D-310, Isaralgagene civaparvovec, FLT190, AXO-AAV-GM1, AXO-AAV-GM2, DTX401 (AAV8G6PC), Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270), Giroctocogene fitelparvovec (SB-525 or PF-07055480), RG6357 (SPK-8011), RG6358 (SPK-8016), TAK-754 (BAX 888/SHP654), BAY2599023 (DTX201 AAV FVIII), Fidanacogene elaparvovec (SPK-9001/ PF-06838435), Verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT-180a), AskBio009 (BAX 335, AAV8.sc-TTR-FIXR338Lopt), AMT-130, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), SRP-9004 (MYO 102/ scAAVrh74.tMCK.hSGCA), RGX-121, RGX-111, SB-318, ABO-101 (rAAV9.CMV.hNAGLU), LYS-SAF302 (Olenasufligene Relduparvovec), EGT-101 (AAV9-CAG-coh-SGSH), ABO-102 (scAAV9.U1a.hSGSH), AT132, DTX301 (scAAV8OTC), NLX P101 (AAV-GAD), HMI-102, BMN 307, SPK-3006, AT845, ACTUS-101, GS030, AAV-RPGR, AAV-RPE65, 4D-125, ATGC-501 (rAAV2tYF-GRK1-RPGR), CTx-PDE6b, rAAV-hRS1, VTX-801, and others.

The key players in Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy market are:

• Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270): BioMarin Pharmaceutical: Phase III

• PF-06939926: Pfizer: Phase III

• Fidanacogene elaparvovec: Pfizer (initiated by Spark Therapeutics): Phase III

• AMT-061: uniQure/CSL Behring: Phase III

• Timrepigene emparvovec (BIIB111): NightstaRx Ltd, a Biogen Company: Phase III

• Giroctocogene fitelparvovec (SB-525): Pfizer (previously Sangamo Biosciences): Phase III

• BIIB112 (AAV8-RPGR): NightstaRx Ltd, a Biogen Company: Phase II/III

• NLX P101 (AAV-GAD): MeiraGTx: Phase II

• VY-AADC (NBIb-1817/ AAV2-hAADC): Neurocrine Biosciences/ Voyager Therapeutics: Phase II

• SPK-8011: Roche (previously Spark Therapeutics)/Pfizer: Phase I/II

• ST-920: Sangamo Therapeutics: Phase I/II

• FLT190: Freeline Therapeutics: Phase I/II

• SPK-3006 (AAV-sec-GAA): Spark Therapeutics: Phase I/II

• ACTUS-101: Asklepios Biopharmaceutical (Actus Therapeutics): Phase I/II

• AT845: Audentes Therapeutics: Phase I/II

• SRP-9001: Roche/Sarepta Therapeutics: Phase I/IIa

• HORA-PDE6B: Horama S.A.: Phase I/II

• AAV-RPGR (AAV2/5-RPGR): MeiraGTx UK II Ltd: Phase I/II

• RGX-121: RegenxBio: Phase I/II

• SB-913: Sangamo Therapeutics: Phase I/II

• AT-GTX-501 (scAAV9.CB.CLN6): Amicus Therapeutics: Phase I/IIa

• AT-GTX-502 (scAAV9.P546.CLN3): Amicus Therapeutics: Phase I/IIa

Adeno-associated virus (AAV) belongs to the genus Dependoparvovirus within the family Parvoviridae. Its life cycle is dependent on the presence of a helper virus, such as AdV, hence its name and taxonomy classification. AAV is found in multiple vertebrate species, including human and non-human primates (NHPs). The current consensus is that AAV does not cause any human diseases. It is composed of an icosahedral protein capsid of ~26 nm in diameter and a single-stranded DNA genome of ~4.7 kb that can either be the plus (sense) or minus (anti-sense) strand.AAV vectors are the leading platform for gene delivery for the treatment of a variety of human diseases.

Recent advances in developing clinically desirable AAV capsids, optimizing genome designs, and harnessing revolutionary biotechnologies have contributed substantially to the growth of the gene therapy field.

Preclinical and clinical successes in AAV-mediated gene replacement, gene silencing, and gene editing have helped AAV gain popularity as the ideal therapeutic vector, with few AAV-based therapeutics gaining regulatory approval in Europe and the United States.

Table of Contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy

4. Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy: Market Overview at a Glance

5. Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Treatment

11. Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Marketed Products

12. Emerging Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapies

13. Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy

17. KOL Views

18. Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Drivers

19. Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

