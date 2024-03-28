Graves’ Ophthalmopathy Market Forecast 2032: Epidemiology Trends, Pipeline, FDA Approvals, and Companies by DelveInsight

Graves’ Ophthalmopathy Market

Graves’ Ophthalmopathy companies are Novartis, Harbour BioMed, Viridian Therapeutics, ValenzaBio, Argenx, HanAll Biopharma, Immunovant Sciences, and others.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Graves' Ophthalmopathy market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Key Facts

• The total Graves’ Ophthalmopathy market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1,993 million in 2022.

• Among EU4 countries, Germany accounted for the maximum Graves’ Ophthalmopathy market size in 2022.

• There are several promising Graves’ Ophthalmopathy drugs in the pipeline, including VRDN-001 (Viridian Therapeutics) and IMVT-1401 (Immunovant Sciences GmbH), among others, expected to hit the market in the near future.

• The total prevalent cases of Graves Ophthalmopathy in the United States were around 1,012,000 cases in 2022.

• In the 7MM, approximately 20% of the patient share is attributed to males, whereas only 80% of females suffer from Graves’ Ophthalmopathy.

• Teprotumumab (Tepezza): Teprotumumab, an FDA-approved treatment for thyroid eye disease, has shown promising results. In a phase 2 trial, it was found to reduce eye protrusion by more than two millimeters in over 70% of patients. Subsequently, a phase 3 trial (OPTIC) further validated its safety and efficacy.

• Atorvastatin and IvGCs Combination: A recent phase 2 randomized clinical trial explored the combination of atorvastatin (a statin) and intravenous glucocorticoids (ivGCs) for moderate-to-severe active Graves' Ophthalmopathy. Although initial results were positive, a longer phase 3 trial is needed to establish its effectiveness.

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Overview

Graves’ ophthalmopathy is a complex orbital inflammatory disease that can be sight-threatening, debilitating, and disfiguring. Graves’ ophthalmopathy, also known as thyroid eye disease (TED), is named after Robert J. Graves, an Irish physician who first described thyrotoxicosis in a woman presenting with goitre, rapid heartbeat, and exophthalmos.

Graves’ ophthalmopathy affects eye muscles, eyelids, tear glands, and fatty tissues behind the eye to become inflamed. This can cause the eyes and eyelids to become red, swollen, and uncomfortable, and the eyes can be pushed forward (‘staring’ or ‘bulging’ eyes). Untreated thyroid dysfunction (hyper- or hypothyroidism) is associated with the development and progression of Graves’ ophthalmopathy. Smoking is the strongest risk factor associated with Graves’ ophthalmopathy.

According to NORD, the exact prevalence (i.e., the number of people who have a disorder in a specific population at a specific time) of Graves’ ophthalmopathy is not known but is estimated to be 16 per 100,000 women in the general population, and 2.9 per 100,000 men in the general population.

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current and forecasted Graves' Ophthalmopathy market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete detail of the Graves' Ophthalmopathy market trend for each marketed drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Epidemiology Assessment

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pool, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.

The Report Covers the Graves' Ophthalmopathy Epidemiology, Segmented as -

• Total Prevalent cases of Graves' ophthalmopathy in 7MM [2019–2032

• Gender-specific cases of Graves' ophthalmopathy in 7MM [2019–2032]

• Severity-Specific Cases of Graves' ophthalmopathy in 7MM [2019–2032]

• Age-specific cases of Graves' ophthalmopathy in 7MM [2019–2032]

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Graves' Ophthalmopathy market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Graves' Ophthalmopathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Graves' Ophthalmopathy pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Therapeutics Analysis

Several major pharma and biotech giants are developing therapies for Graves Ophthalmopathy. Currently, Novartis is leading the therapeutics market with its Graves Ophthalmopathy drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development.

Leading Companies in the Graves Ophthalmopathy Therapeutics Market Include:

• Novartis

• Harbour BioMed

• Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.

• Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

• Sling Therapeutics, Inc.

• ValenzaBio

• Argenx

• HanAll Biopharma

• Immunovant Sciences

• And Many Others

Graves Ophthalmopathy Therapies Covered in the Report Include:

• Tepezza (teprotumumab) : Horizon Therapeutics

• Secukinumab: Novartis

• Batoclimab (HBM9161): Harbour BioMed

• TEPEZZA (teprotumumab): Horizon Therapeutics

• Batoclimab: Immunovant Sciences

• VRDN-001: Viridian Therapeutics

• Linsitinib : Sling Therapeutics

• And Many More

