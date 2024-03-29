Sinful Lilly Unleashes a Tale of Peace, Love and Mayhem with Their New Rock Single: California Man

California Man (Single)

California Man explores the Manson Family in 1969 at the end of the Peace and Love movement.

Musically, the swagger of the song is reminiscent of some of the best releases from The Rolling Stones, but the focus and punch of the sound takes it all up a notch.” — Andrew @laserlife

RICHMOND, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sinful Lilly is a high-energy metal band formed by Fredi Handshoe and Nikki Valklix. Their sound is best described as "tongue-in-cheek horror, humor, and sexiness,” which is a perfect way to depict the group’s hard rock sound - somewhere in between old-school rock tones and the impact of the modern scene.

Sinful Lilly’s most recent release, “California Man,” is a punchy, catchy, and forward-thinking combination of styles, including hard rock, power pop, and pretty much everything in between. The song came about after a motorcycle trip to Death Valley, as the author came across an abandoned shack and started thinking about The Manson Family, who lived in the area in the late '60s. It's a thought-provoking reflection on how easy it can be to get mixed up with the wrong type of people and make terrible decisions that could lead to lasting consequences.

When we hear such stories, we often think that we'd keep our wits about us, but are we all so sure of that? Musically, the swagger of the song is reminiscent of some of the best releases from The Rolling Stones, but the focus and punch of the sound takes it all up a notch. The guitar work, in particular, is stunning, as the band opted for a jangly yet overdriven and creamy sound. The power of those big, open chords is truly amazing, and the rhythm section is just as driving, allowing the song to take off. The lead vocals bring so much character to the mix, allowing the song to really go for a wonderfully charismatic twist. The bridge part that starts at about 2:57 is a perfect change of pace, allowing the song to breathe and build even more power for the song to eventually open up again. This band is highly recommended to fans of artists such as Alice Cooper, KISS, New York Dolls, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, and Wednesday 13, only to mention a few.

Find out more about Sinful Lilly, and do not miss out on “California Man,” which is now available on Spotify and other streaming services.