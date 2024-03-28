Automotive Hypervisor Market is projected to surpass US$5404.072 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 32.07%
The automotive hypervisor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 32.07% from US$771.041 million in 2022 to US$5404.072 million by 2029.
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the automotive hypervisor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.07% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$5404.072 million by 2029.
The market for automotive hypervisors is expanding quickly due to the rising demand for connected and driverless cars. Advanced features like infotainment systems, ADAS, and in-car networking are made possible by the ability of different operating systems and applications to run simultaneously on the same hardware platform thanks to the technology known as hypervisors. The intricacy of contemporary car systems, strict safety and security regulations, improved user experiences, and cost savings through hardware consolidation are the main drivers of this sector. The market is growing as a result of partnerships between software developers, technology suppliers, and automakers that are propelling innovation in hypervisor solutions suited for various vehicle designs.
Automotive hypervisors are essential software layers that let several operating systems and apps run on one hardware platform for vehicles at the same time. They are essential to contemporary cars because they provide cutting-edge amenities like infotainment systems, driverless driving, and networking options. The need for improved cybersecurity, stricter safety standards, the growing demand for connected and autonomous vehicles, and the complexity of vehicle systems are the main factors driving the automotive hypervisor industry. Partnerships between IT companies and automakers are stimulating innovation in hypervisor solutions, propelling industry expansion as cars develop into complex digital platforms with a range of software needs.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, In January 2023, according to the company, Sibros' data management solutions and over-the-air software were integrated into Marelli's next-generation Cockpit Domain Controller (CDC) Unit. Marelli's MInD-Xp offers a single platform and domain control unit (DCU) to run multiple guest operating systems and in-cabin features like infotainment, clusters, driver assistance systems, and head-up displays to enhance the experiences of drivers and passengers in a cohesive Human-Machine Interface (HMI). It also supports Blackberry QNX® Hypervisor and has cloud connectivity to AWS.
Based on vehicle type, it is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The automotive hypervisor industry is expected to increase significantly in the passenger car sector. The primary reason for this is the growing incorporation of sophisticated technologies and connection features, such as entertainment systems, telematics, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous driving capabilities, into passenger cars. The increasing desire from consumers for better in-car experiences, seamless connectivity, and greater safety features is pushing manufacturers to use hypervisor technology to effectively handle and integrate these intricate elements. The deployment of hypervisors in passenger cars is also being accelerated by regulatory requirements that prioritize cybersecurity and vehicle safety. This is helping to fuel the segment's predicted rise in the automotive hypervisor market.
Based on type, the market is segmented into bare metal or type 1 and hosted or type 2. In the automotive hypervisor market, the Type 1 or bare-metal hypervisor segment is expected to witness significant growth. Bare-metal hypervisors operate directly on the vehicle's hardware without an underlying operating system, providing enhanced performance, security, and real-time capabilities. These attributes are crucial for supporting critical automotive functions such as autonomous driving, ADAS, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication systems. As vehicles become more sophisticated and rely on complex software architectures, the demand for robust and efficient bare-metal hypervisors is increasing. They offer high reliability, low latency, and isolation of critical functions, making them ideal for powering next-generation automotive systems, thus driving their growth in the market.
Based on geography the automotive hypervisor market is expected to grow significantly in the Asia-Pacific region because of several important factors. One of the main causes is the automobile industry's explosive growth in nations like South Korea, Japan, China, and India, which is being aided by rising disposable incomes, increased urbanization, and advances in technology. Furthermore, the adoption of cutting-edge software solutions like hypervisors is being fueled by the region's growing need for connected cars, Electric Vehicles, and autonomous driving technology. The automotive hypervisor market in Asia-Pacific is expanding because to government efforts, manufacturers, and technology providers working together to promote smart mobility.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the automotive hypervisor market that have been covered are Siemens, BlackBerry Limited, Green Hills Software, Wind River Systems, Inc., OpenSynergy, ETAS (Robert Bosch), Elektrobit (Continental AG), HARMAN International, Renesas Electronics Corporation.
The market analytics report segments the automotive hypervisor market on the following basis:
• BY VEHICLE TYPE
o Passenger cars
o Commercial vehicles
• BY TYPE:
o Bare metal or Type 1
o Hosted or Type 2
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Siemens
• BlackBerry Limited
• Green Hills Software
• Wind River Systems, Inc.
• OpenSynergy
• ETAS (Robert Bosch)
• Elektrobit (Continental AG)
• HARMAN International
• Renesas Electronics Corporation
