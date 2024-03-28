Animation Outsourcing Market is projected to surpass US$299.028 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.35%
The animation outsourcing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.35% from US$159.985 billion in 2022 to US$299.028 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the animation outsourcing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.35% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$299.028 billion by 2029.
Animation outsourcing refers to the practice of enlisting the services of an external company or individual to manage different stages of the animation production process. These stages encompass scriptwriting, storyboarding, character design, animation, and post-production. Animation outsourcing finds application in numerous sectors, ranging from entertainment and real estate to education, marketing, and gaming. The use of 2d, 3d, motion graphics, stop motion are used for various forms of animation employed to convey a multitude of creative expressions and artistic styles.
Growing demand for smartphones are the primary driving factor for animation outsourcing market growth. The animation outsourcing market is driven by the rapid growth of smartphones in two distinct manners. Initially, it generates a significant increase in the need for animated content, encompassing games, applications, and mobile marketing, all of which heavily rely on animation. For instance, according to International Telecommunication Union published article in 2023, its states that Europe is the highest users of internet with the figures of 91% consumption.
Additionally, smartphones, with their widespread availability and effortless internet connectivity, facilitate seamless communication and collaboration with remote animators, thereby enhancing the efficiency and attractiveness of outsourcing.
Animation outsourcing refers to the practice of hiring animation studios in various locations to carry out animation work, usually with the aim of reducing expenses. This approach enables access to a broader pool of skilled individuals and diverse animation techniques.
Numerous product launches and collaborations taking place in the market, thereby increasing animation outsourcing market growth. For instance, Scholastic, the renowned children's publishing company, is set to acquire complete economic ownership of animation studio 9 Story Media for a substantial sum of $183 million. The strategic move by Scholastic support its position in the entertainment industry, granting them exclusive rights to highly popular children's programs such as "Doc McStuffins" and "Daniel Tiger's Neighbourhood."
The animation outsourcing market, based on a type is segmented into five categories namely 2d animation, 3d animation, motion graphics, stop motion, others. 3d animation is expected to account for major share of the animation outsourcing market. Due to complex characters and enhanced depth and authenticity.
The animation outsourcing market, based on industry is segmented into four categories namely media and entertainment, education, healthcare, and others. Media and entertainment is expected to account for major share of the animation outsourcing market. Owning to opportunity to tap into talented animators in areas where labor expenses are more affordable.
Based on geography, the market for animation outsourcing is expanding significantly in the North America due to several factors. In countries like United States, Canada and Mexico there is a growing need for animation outsourcing in several industries, including media and entertainment, education, healthcare. This demand is being driven by these nations. due to technological advancements like cloud platforms which allows the files to be secure, diversified talent pool with efficient work delivery.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the animation outsourcing market that have been covered are Innovecs, N-iX LLC, BackofficePro, Zvky Design Studio Private Limited, Digitoonz, Next Animation Studio Ltd., G-angle, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
The market analytics report segments the animation outsourcing market on the following basis:
• By Type
o 2D Animation
o 3D Animation
o Motion Graphics
o Stop Motion
o Others
• By Industry
o Media and Entertainment
o Education
o Healthcare
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Others
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Norway
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Australia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Innovecs
• N-iX LLC
• BackofficePro
• Zvky Design Studio Private Limited
• Digitoonz
• Next Animation Studio Ltd.
• G-angle
• Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
