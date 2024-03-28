Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market is anticipated to surpass US$9.795 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.08%
The probiotics dietary supplements market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% from US$6.482 billion in 2022 to US$9.795 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the probiotics dietary supplements market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$9.795 billion by 2029.
The market for probiotic dietary supplements is expanding quickly as more people become aware of the advantages probiotics have for their health. Beneficial bacteria found in these supplements strengthen the immune system, support gut health, and facilitate digestion. The probiotic market is expanding due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of digestive problems, the growing interest in preventive healthcare, and the expanding body of research proving the benefits of probiotics. In addition, the need for probiotic supplements is being driven by the growing popularity of natural and functional foods. Global demand for probiotic dietary supplements is anticipated to rise further with continued innovation, product diversification, and targeted marketing campaigns.
Dietary supplements containing live beneficial bacteria and yeasts are known as probiotics, and they provide several health benefits when taken. They boost immunity, support a healthy balance of gut flora, facilitate digestion, and may even help with some digestive problems like IBS. Probiotic supplements are becoming more and more popular as people become more conscious of the connection between gut health and general well-being and as interest in preventive healthcare grows. To accommodate a range of consumer preferences, these supplements are offered in a variety of forms, including beverages, tablets, powders, and capsules. Global sales of probiotic dietary supplements are being driven by ongoing research and product development.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in May 2023, Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients and a leading provider of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, unveiled the PEARLITOL® ProTec and welcomed the health and nutrition sector to investigate a more adaptable, dependable, and customer-focused future for probiotic supplements. This solution, which combines mannitol and maize starch through a revolutionary plant-based co-processing method, stabilizes and prolongs the shelf life of active ingredients that are moisture-sensitive, including probiotics. Additionally, it creates new opportunities for dose formulations that are user-friendly.
Based on strain type, it is segmented into lactobacillus and bifidobacterium. In the probiotic dietary supplement market, the bifidobacterium segment is projected to increase at a substantial rate. The growing body of research demonstrating the beneficial effects of Bifidobacterium on immune system regulation and digestive health, together with its efficacy in addressing age-related changes in gut microbiota, are some of the causes propelling this trend. Furthermore, more and more people are using tailored formulations with certain Bifidobacterium strains for a range of medical ailments. While Lactobacillus strains are still significant, Bifidobacterium strains' distinct benefits and wide range of uses are anticipated to drive their segment's expansion and market domination in the probiotic dietary supplement sector.
Based on the health area probiotic supplement market is segmented into gut health, general health, immunity, mental well-being, and others. The market for probiotic dietary supplements is expected to see substantial growth in the Gut Health category. Probiotics that target gut health are in high demand as a result of growing awareness of the gut-brain axis and its effects on general well-being. Products that aid in digestion, relieve gastrointestinal problems like bloating and constipation, and preserve a balanced gut microbiota are in high demand. Furthermore, studies emphasizing the gut's significance in immunity, mental health, and general well-being have spurred the development of probiotics targeted at gut health. Consequently, producers are creating novel combinations designed to improve intestinal well-being, propelling the growth of this market.
Based on sales channels, the market is segmented into supermarkets, pharmacies, online and others. The online sales channel is anticipated to witness significant growth in the probiotic dietary supplements market. This trend is driven by several factors, including the convenience and accessibility of purchasing products online, especially amid the digital transformation and increased e-commerce adoption globally. Consumers appreciate the wide variety of probiotic supplements available online, along with detailed product information and customer reviews, aiding in informed purchasing decisions. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online shopping for health and wellness products, including probiotics. As a result, online platforms are expected to continue gaining market share and dominance in the probiotic dietary supplements industry.
Based on geography, the market for dietary supplements containing probiotics is expected to develop significantly in North America. The region's well-established healthcare system, growing consumer knowledge of preventative health measures, and an increase in the prevalence of immune system-related and digestive problems are some of the causes contributing to this expansion. In addition, the existence of significant producers of probiotic supplements and continuous R&D endeavors help the growth of the market. Demand is also fueled by shifting food preferences, an emphasis on holistic well-being, and the growing acceptance of natural health remedies. North America is anticipated to continue to be a major growing location for probiotic dietary supplements due to its strong emphasis on health-conscious living.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the probiotic dietary supplements market that have been covered are DuPont Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Probi (Symrise AG), Lifeway Foods, Inc., Kibow Biotech, Pharmavite LLC (Otsuka Pharmaceutical), DSM, BioGaia, UniqueBiotech, Projoy Probiotic.
The market analytics report segments the probiotics dietary supplements market on the following basis:
• By Strain Type:
o Lactobacillus
o Bifidobacterium
o Others
• By Health Area:
o Gut Health
o General Health
o Immunity
o Mental Well-Being
o Others
• By Sales Channel:
o Supermarket/Hypermarket
o Pharmacy
o Online
o Others
• By Geography:
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Australia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• DuPont Inc.
• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
• Probi (Symrise AG)
• Lifeway Foods, Inc.
• Kibow Biotech
• Pharmavite LLC (Otsuka Pharmaceutical)
• DSM
• BioGaia
• UniqueBiotech
• Projoy Probiotic
