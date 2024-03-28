Spray Tanning Market 2024, Progressive Trends, Growth Opportunities and Revenue Forecast to 2031

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market of spray tanning, the increasing the usage and adoption of organic products and developing economies is key growth

DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spray Tanning Market is a counterfeit way of getting that golden coat. The spray contains an ingredient called dihydroxyacetone (DHA). It is a carbohydrate that's determined from sugar cane and sugar beets. The splash is also containing erythrulose, which is determined from red raspberries. DHA and erythrulose are used together in tanning items to guarantee that the tan lasts longer and fades better, resulting in an attractive skin tone. Spray tanning is approved by the FDA for cosmetic use and is mostly considered safe. The main drawback of this spray tan is it having colorant doesn’t last many days gets fade before long. The DHA inside it fades up effectively and makes the skin look gloomy and dead. This in return to recapture your skin surface may cost you more than the spray tan which is accessible nearly in all the leading medicate stores. Increases the awareness of skin rejuvenate and tanning among the young population and increases the expenditure level towards skin-care items is the key factor in the growth of the spray tanning market.



• COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreaks have witnessed the low demand in spray tanning market in the market, the closure of offline and online channels, it impacts the inconsistent growth of sales and revenue of beauty and personal care products.

Disrupts the supply chain system from manufacturing plant to related industries, due to the lockdown scenario in worldwide this factor has impacted the inconsistent growth of spray tanning in the market.

• Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Raising awareness about several sorts of multi-utilitarian personal care products including skin moisturizing, spray-tanning, and anti-aging properties in the different beauty care products among people resulting in the growing demand for spray-tanning products across the globe during the forecast period.

Increasing the popularity of different luxury spray tanning products among the population, expanding physical appearance concern across the world, Increasing the consumer expenditure level of spray tanning solution products are other factors anticipated growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Rising usage of organic ingredients at a wide range in the production of different spray tanning solutions, and expanding product promotional strategies through the social media and digital marketing channels by major key cosmetic products manufacturers. These are a few other factors to drive the significant growth of the spray tanning market during the forecast period.

• Regional insights

Europe and North America are anticipated to hold the largest market share in terms of sales and revenue growth of the spray tanning market. Rising the beauty and skin-care consciousness among the young generation and increases expenditure level towards spray tanning solution is the key factor in the growth of the market in this region. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market of spray tanning, the increasing the usage and adoption of organic products and developing economies is the key growth of spray tanning market in this region.



Spray Tanning Market Report Highlights

By Product type

• Light Level

• Medium Level

• Heavy Leve

• Other

By End-user

• Men

• Women

By Distributional channel

• Supermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online

Key Market Players

• Aviva Labs

• The Tanning Store

• Suntana Spray Tan

• NUDA Inc

• MARQUE OF BRANDS PTY LTD.

• GloBody

• Oztan Cosmetic

• Fake Bake US

• Artesian Tan

• SunFX

• Sunless Inc

• Tampa Bay Tan

• St. Tropez Inc.

