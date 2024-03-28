Wireless Headphones Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 8.94% to reach US$14.382 billion by 2029
The wireless headphones market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% from US$7.897 billion in 2022 to US$14.382 billion by 2029.
The wireless headphones market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% from US$7.897 billion in 2022 to US$14.382 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the wireless headphones market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$14.382 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
One of the key growth drivers to propel the wireless headphones market during the forecasted period is the growing amount of consumer electronics among people. The widespread adoption of smartphones across the globe has contributed to the growth of the wireless headphones market.
Another factor that boosts the sales of wireless headphones in the market is the rising number of gamers across the globe. Gamers use these wireless headphones to enhance their gaming experience as it provides enhanced sound quality and wireless features. The growing gaming culture across the globe is predicted to fuel the wireless headphones market growth over the forecast period.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/wireless-headphones-market
The wireless headphones market, by type, is divided into three types- In-ear, over-ear, and on-ear. These wireless headphones are available in different types according to a variety of consumer needs and choices. The in-ear wireless headphones have recently very popular among the youth due to their high battery backup and compact size with good sound quality. Therefore, the availability of different types of wireless headphones in the market is contributing to its growing demand.
The wireless headphones market, by connectivity, is divided into three types- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC. Good connectivity is the main goal achieved by wireless headphones. The connectivity of headphones to the device can be done through various ways like wi-fi and Bluetooth which are easily available on any new smartphone device which makes it easier and convenient for the user to use these wireless headphones. The multiple options available for connectivity of wireless headphones are anticipated to fuel the market.
The wireless headphones market, by technology, is divided into four types- active noise-canceling headphones, headsets, ambient sound headphones, and bone-conduction headphones. The wireless headphones come in a wide variety and range such as active noise cancelling wireless headphones which are used to cancel out all the outside noise while they are on and enhance user experience. Therefore, this wide variety of technologies available is fuelling the wireless headphones market.
The wireless headphones market, by distribution channel, is divided into two types- online and offline. The wireless headphones are available to buy at both distribution channels online and offline. Online e-commerce websites like Amazon have a wide variety and range of wireless headphones for the user to choose from and at any place they can order at their convenience which is growing the sales at the online distribution channel for wireless headphones.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the wireless headphones market during the forecasted period as this region is due to an increased amount of adoption by gamers of wireless headphones to play games with enhanced sound quality and increased mobility due to no wires. The growing gaming culture and gamers in the region are fuelling the wireless headphones market growth. Also, indoor leisure trends among the people in the region are rising which makes watching movies, music listening more prevalent in the region and hence, the rise of these activities is predicted to contribute to overall wireless market growth in the North American region.
The research includes several key players from the wireless headphones market, such as Altana AG Apple, Inc., Bose Corporation, Fujikon, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, Skullcandy, Inc., Harman International Industries, Incorporated, Panasonic Corporation, and Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG.
The market analytics report segments the wireless headphones market using the following criteria:
• By Type:
o In-ear
o Over-ear
o On-ear
• By Connectivity:
o Bluetooth
o WiFi
o NFC
• By Technology:
o Active Noise-cancelling Headphones
o Headsets
o Ambient Sound Headphones
o Bone Conduction Headphones
• By Distribution Channel:
o Online
o Offline
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Altana AG Apple, Inc.
• Bose Corporation
• Fujikon
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Sony Corporation
• LG Electronics
• Skullcandy, Inc.
• Harman International Industries, Incorporated
• Panasonic Corporation
• Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG
Explore More Reports:
• Wireless Audio Devices Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/wireless-audio-devices-market
• Gaming Console Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/gaming-console-market
• 3D Gaming Console Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/3d-gaming-console-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn