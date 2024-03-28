Double Portion Supply Partners with Renowned Artist RISK Rock to Craft a Custom Cap for the "Beyond The Wave" Event

Double Portion Supply designed a custom, limited edition cap for the “Beyond the Wave” event.

Double Portion Supply, a leading wholesale hat company, is honored to announce their selection by the SHACC to create a custom cap for “Beyond the Wave."

KIHEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Double Portion Supply, a leading wholesale hat company based in Maui, Hawaii, is honored to announce their selection by the prestigious Surfing Heritage and Culture Center (SHACC) to create a custom, limited-edition cap for the upcoming “Beyond the Wave” event.

This event will take place on March 28 at the Compound Contemporary Gallery in Thousand Oaks, California. At the prestigious conservation event, an exclusive auction will feature surfboards painted by special guest Chris Núñez and Kelly "RISK" Graval, a world-class graffiti artist and one of the most sought-after muralists. These surfboards are expected to sell for over $140,000 each. These funds will support SHACC's mission of preserving and sharing the rich history and heritage of surfing. "Beyond The Wave" also marks the launch of a new West Coast operation for the environmental organization 4Ocean.

In addition to the SHACC auction and environmental initiatives, "Beyond The Wave" will feature custom caps designed by Maui-based wholesale hat provider Double Portion Supply. SHACC has selected them to build a custom, limited edition “Beyond The Wave” cap because of their eye for detail and unique ability to translate art into the fabrication of the cap. Inspired by his upbringing in Japan Town, San Jose, surrounded by murals and graffiti, Double Portion Supply founder Aaron Graziano felt truly at home spearheading this project. Honored by SHACC’s partnership, Graziano designed the “Beyond the Wave” caps to align with the artistic tone of the special occasion.

“Beyond The Wave" is open to the public, welcoming individuals from all walks of life to participate. Through art, activism, and community engagement, this event embodies the transformative power of collective action in creating a more sustainable future for generations to come. Attendees can also support the cause by purchasing exclusive merchandise, including Double Portion Supply's limited-edition custom caps, available only at the event.

Double Portion Supply is a wholesale hat company based in Maui, Hawaii, specializing in high-quality headwear for surfing enthusiasts and business owners alike. With a commitment to craftsmanship and art, Double Portion Supply offers a range of custom snapback hats and custom screen-printed T-shirts for entrepreneurs looking to buy custom merchandise in bulk.

