Soul Sentinel Productions Presents: "Narcissists of New York City" Season 1 on YouTube

Soul Sentinel Productions

"Narcissists of New York City" Season 1 is now available on YouTube for a global audience after its debut on Amazon Prime

“Narcissists of New York City" is not just a comedy; it's a journey of self-discovery, filled with moments of laughter, vulnerability, and camaraderie.” — Sheikh Niloy, Creator of NNYC

NEW YORK CITY, USA, March 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soul Sentinel Productions is thrilled to announce the release of " Narcissists of New York City ", Season 1 on Soul Sentinel Productions’ very own YouTube channel. Following its debut on Amazon Prime, the sitcom promises to excite audiences worldwide with its unique flavor of satirical comedy.Starring Sheikh Niloy , Stephanie Almeida, Becca Weinberg, and Terrence Berry, "Narcissists of New York City" offers a fresh take on generational narcissism, chronicling the lives of four self-absorbed roommates as they navigate the pursuit of fame and self-worth in the bustling metropolis.Creator Sheikh Niloy, in an exclusive interview, expressed his passion for showcasing Bengali talent in Hollywood and breaking stereotypes surrounding careers in the Arts. With upcoming Season 2, the series delves deeper into the characters' quest for self-realization, promising a captivating narrative that will entertain, educate, and inspire viewers around the globe.Despite facing numerous challenges and limited resources during filming, Sheikh credits the project's success to the unwavering dedication and talent of the cast and crew, in addition to the invaluable support from friends and family.“Narcissists of New York City" is not just a comedy; it's a journey of self-discovery, filled with moments of laughter, vulnerability, and camaraderie. As viewers await the release of Season 2, they can expect to be taken in by the authentic storytelling and character development that have become synonymous with the series. “Sheikh Niloy, Creator of NNYCJoin us as we embark on this exciting new chapter of "Narcissists of New York City" and experience the magic of Soul Sentinel Productions' latest offering. Subscribe to our YouTube channel today and don't miss a single episode!For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:[Sheikh Niloy] [CEO] Soul Sentinel Productions [info@soulsentinelproductions.com]About Soul Sentinel Productions:Soul Sentinel Productions is a leading entertainment company dedicated to creating groundbreaking content that resonates with audiences worldwide. With a focus on diversity, authenticity, and innovation, we strive to push the boundaries of storytelling and redefine the entertainment landscape. Follow us on YouTube and Instagram for the latest updates and exclusive content.

Narcissists of New York City- Season 1 Overview