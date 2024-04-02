19 NONPROFITS WORKING IN ASIA MAKE TOP LIST FOR DONORS LOOKING TO DRIVE CHANGE IN REGION
Lever for Change announces list of top projects working in Asia that have been rated highly based on rigorous evaluation and review.
This list showcases organizations working in Asia that provide solutions to some of the world’s biggest problems. It also offers opportunities for donors looking to expand their philanthropic goals.”BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nineteen nonprofits working in Asia are designated “ready for funding” by Lever for Change, a U.S. based nonprofit organization seeking to shake up philanthropy and make it more diverse, inclusive, and equitable. The list amplifies organizations with annual operating budgets under $100M with big, bold ideas to drive global change. Each organization featured on this list has successfully navigated a meticulous vetting process, showcasing the robustness of their ideas, and approach, as well as the impact of their work. This diligent evaluation has led to their recognition by Lever for Change and their inclusion on this prestigious list of top regional organizations and projects.
— Dr. Cecilia Conrad, Lever for Change CEO
“This list is intended to raise awareness of groups with solutions to tackle some of the world’s biggest problems and provide donors looking to evolve and expand their philanthropic goals with a wider list of strong investment opportunities,” explains Lever for Change CEO Cecilia Conrad. “We carefully curate collections of nonprofit proposals to give donors looking to expand their impact in the world the opportunity to find and fund promising solutions to some of the biggest global problems. These collections provide easily accessible ways of discovering and comparing highly rated proposals in a given issue area. We’re incredibly impressed with these organizations working in Asia that have made the list and believe donors will be too.”
Lever for Change creates customized curated lists, drawing from among the members of its Bold Solutions Network—a growing global network of highly rated organizations sourced across all Lever for Change challenges that are well-positioned to secure additional funding, amplify their impact, and accelerate social change. Lever for Change has facilitated 12 challenges and open calls around the world in the last three years for donors, including Yield Giving, the MacArthur Foundation, Pivotal Ventures, the LEGO Foundation, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, and more. These challenges have awarded more than $1.7 billion dollars from donors to more than 175 organizations around the globe.
Teams earn a place on this list curated by Lever for Change after undergoing an extensive and rigorous review process that includes an open call for proposed solutions, clear evaluation criteria, the use of third-party evaluators, and constructive feedback on all eligible proposals.
The 19 nonprofit projects working in Asia that earned this designation are:
Anamaya-The Tribal Health Collaborative - Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute (India)
Building Brighter Futures for Marginalized Children in Asia - OneSky (Vietnam)
Care to Play: Early Education for Pathways Out of Poverty - Indus Action Initiatives (India)
Eliminating A Leading Childhood Disability To Facilitate Play - MiracleFeet (Philippines)
Every Child Can Learn: Building an Inclusive and Accessible World - Perkins School for the Blind (Bhutan, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Israel, Armenia)
Generation: Driving Economic Mobility Through Employment - Generation: You Employed (Hong Kong, India)
Just and Equitable Clean Energy Transition: 100,000 Diverse Clean Energy Entrepreneurs by 2030 - New Energy Nexus (Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, China, India, Singapore, United Arab Emirates)
MAREC CAMBODIA (Multi-Actors Response for Early Childhood in Cambodia) - Planète Enfants & Développement (Cambodia, Nepal, Vietnam)
OpenCRVS, Ensuring All Lives Count by First Being Counted - Plan International USA (Bangladesh, Indonesia)
PLAYFVL: Play and Language Access for Your Family through Visual Learning - Motion Light Lab (Thailand)
PlayItForward: Accelerating ECD through Play, Pluralism & Community-Led Innovation - Aga Khan Foundation UK (India, Pakistan,Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan)
Project ECHO: Transforming Healthcare and Education in the Global South - Project ECHO (Armenia, Bangladesh, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, Vietnam)
Report for America & Report for the World: Supporting local journalism worldwide - The GroundTruth Project (India)
Resourcing Refugee Leadership Initiative - Asylum Access (Indonesia, Lebanon)
Sistema.bio: Supporting Smallholder Farmers as Climate, Food, and Economic Leaders - Buen Manejo del Campo S.A. de C.V. - Sistema.bio (India)
Skilled Migration for Refugees: A new solution to the global displacement crisis - Talent Beyond Boundaries (India, Indonesia, Jordan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Pakistan)
The Global Innovation Lab for Climate Finance - Climate Policy Initiative (India, Philippines)
The Lone Star Depression Challenge - Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute (MMHPI) (India)
Women's Land Rights: Driving Empowerment, Equality, and Opportunity - Landesa (Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Thailand)
“We’re thrilled for the awardees of our challenges and the funding they receive from donors because it helps them activate their ideas. But we also want to make sure donors are aware of some of the other top ideas in our network. We continue to actively support the finalists from these challenges and work to showcase their great ideas and solutions, because they all deserve funding. There are many donors out there looking for great projects and organizations to support. This list is a perfect place to start," added Kristen J. Molyneaux, Vice President of Program Strategy & Learning.
Donors interested in learning more about the projects above, and learning about other bold solutions happening in Asia, please consult this list: https://leverforchan.ge/Asia.
BACKGROUND ON LEVER FOR CHANGE
Lever for Change connects donors with bold solutions to the world’s biggest problems—including issues like racial inequity, gender inequality, lack of access to economic opportunity, and climate change. Using an inclusive, equitable model and due diligence process, Lever for Change creates customized challenges and other tailored funding opportunities. Top-ranked teams and challenge finalists become members of the Bold Solutions Network—a growing global network that helps secure additional funding, amplify members’ impact, and accelerate social change. Founded in 2019 as a nonprofit affiliate of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Lever for Change has influenced over $1.7 billion in grants to date and provided support to more than 175 organizations. To learn more, visit: www.leverforchange.org.
