Exploring Growth Trends in the Enteric Softgel Market (Digestive Delivery Revolution) | CAGR of 4.2%

The global enteric softgel capsules market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enteric softgel capsules are a specialized form of oral medication delivery that offers unique advantages in certain situations. Unlike regular softgel capsules, enteric softgels are designed to resist the acidic environment of the stomach and dissolve in the alkaline environment of the small intestine. This delayed-release mechanism helps protect sensitive drugs or ingredients from degradation in the stomach, ensuring optimal absorption and bioavailability. The global enteric softgel capsules market was valued at $1,851 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,589 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Enteric softgel capsules are commonly used for medications that may cause irritation or gastric side effects when released in the stomach. By bypassing the stomach and delivering the drug directly to the small intestine, enteric softgels can minimize gastrointestinal discomfort and enhance patient tolerance. This makes them particularly suitable for drugs that are prone to cause stomach upset, such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or certain antibiotics.

Major market players include:

• Catalent, Inc.,

• Super Spectrim,

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Patheon),

• Procaps,

• Colorcon, Inc.,

• Fuji Capsules Co., Ltd.,

• Sirio Pharma Co., LTD,

• BASF SE,

• Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc. (Trigen Laboratories, Inc.),

• NOW Foods Inc.

The enteric coating of the softgel capsules is typically made of polymers that are resistant to acidic pH levels but dissolve rapidly in alkaline conditions. This coating serves as a barrier, preventing the drug from being released until it reaches the desired site of action. Once the enteric softgel capsule reaches the small intestine, the enteric coating dissolves, and the drug is then absorbed into the bloodstream, providing the intended therapeutic effect.

Enteric softgel capsules offer several advantages over other dosage forms, including improved drug stability, enhanced patient compliance, and reduced gastrointestinal side effects. By ensuring targeted drug delivery and protecting sensitive ingredients, they optimize the efficacy and safety of medications. However, it's important to note that enteric softgel capsules should only be used as directed by healthcare professionals and are not suitable for all medications or conditions.

In summary, enteric softgel capsules are specialized oral drug delivery systems that release medication in the small intestine rather than the stomach. They provide a delayed-release mechanism that protects drugs from stomach acid and reduces gastric side effects. Enteric softgel capsules improve drug stability and patient comfort, making them a valuable option for certain medications that require specific site targeting or have a propensity to cause stomach irritation.

