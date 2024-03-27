Emmy-Nominated Actor, Former Grey’s Anatomy Star, Melissa Duprey, Returns to the Comedic Stage for An Hour Special
Event set to take place at Humboldt Park's UrbanTheater Company.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melissa DuPrey, a native Chicagoan and multitalented, multidisciplinary artist, will blaze the stage at the Urban Theater Company, located at 2620 W. Division Street, on two laugh-filled evenings—April 6 and April 7, at 7 PM. "A Cabaret of Comedy with Melissa DuPrey" will entertain audiences for an hour with fresh stand-up and solo excerpts from her critically acclaimed solo shows SEXOMEDY, SEXOMEDY 2.0, and SUSHIFRITO. Tickets are available for $25 at UrbanTheater Company. Each night will feature a surprise guest opener. DuPrey's unplugged and unhinged comedic style will set the tone for this cabaret-style pop-up.
Melissa DuPrey is a comedic force to be witnessed on stage, a showstopper that will transform your blues into laughs. Her accolades include a personal invitation to the White House for the Afro Latino Leaders in the Arts Celebration, an evening with the nation’s leading art and media professionals. Her resume boasts roles as a recurring actor: Dr. Sara Ortiz on Grey's Anatomy (ABC), Thomasina on Empire (FOX), and most recently, in the movie Long Division as Tamika on How to Die Alone (Hulu and Onyx).
The Chicago Reader wrote, "DuPrey’s clear-eyed comedy is as necessary as it is transgressive,” and Newcity stated, “Melissa is living proof that women of color will make windows where doors have historically been shut in their faces.”
A seasoned stand-up comic of 12 years, Melissa has performed in Chicago, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles. Her stand-up has graced the stages of the Laugh Factory, Zanies, Riddles, Joe’s on Weed, and Las Locas.
A native of Humboldt Park, with Puerto Rican roots, DuPrey harmoniously aligns with the goals of the Urban Theater Company. The mission of the Urban Theater Company is to celebrate the cultural experiences of people of color and to lend an artistic voice to Puerto Rican culture and the Humboldt Park experience through easily accessible, decolonized theater.
DuPrey will grace the stage yet again at "El Brillo Latino," an LGBTQIA+, Latinx-focused, 3-day immersive experience at Campit Outdoor Resort in Fennville, Michigan, commencing on May 3, 2024.
For more information or to schedule an interview with Melissa Duprey, contact Tamara R. Allen of The Be! Agency at Tamara.Allen@thebeagency.com or by phone at (312) 620-6271.
About The Be! Agency
The Be! Agency is a diversity-based global marketing, events, and management consulting firm that services a broad mix of public, private, and social sector entities. It is also the owner of B.BLYSS!, a producer of culturally diverse events for individuals who self-identify as women, sapphic, or LGBTQ+. The brand is celebrating its 20th year anniversary next month. For more information about The Be! Agency, visit www.thebeagency.com and B.BLYSS! at www.b-blyss.com.
