Pregabalin Market Landscape: Meeting the Rising Demand for Pain Management

Pregabalin Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2032). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Group, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Markans Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Viatris, Rising Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, Novartis, Sciegen Pharmaceuticals.



Pregabalin Market Statistics: The Pregabalin market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2032.



Pregabalin Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Prevalence of Neuropathic Pain Conditions: Neuropathic pain conditions, such as diabetic neuropathy, postherpetic neuralgia, and fibromyalgia, are becoming increasingly prevalent worldwide. Pregabalin is commonly prescribed as a first-line treatment for neuropathic pain due to its efficacy in managing these conditions, driving demand for the medication.

Expanding Indications: In addition to neuropathic pain, pregabalin is approved for various other indications, including generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), epilepsy (as an adjunctive therapy for partial seizures), and neuropathic pain associated with spinal cord injury. The expanding range of approved indications broadens the market potential for pregabalin.

Increased Geriatric Population: The global aging population is more prone to chronic pain conditions and neurological disorders, which often require pharmacological management. Pregabalin's effectiveness in treating neuropathic pain and its tolerability in elderly patients make it a preferred choice, contributing to market growth.

Preference for Non-Opioid Analgesics: Amid concerns about opioid misuse, addiction, and overdose, there's a growing preference for non-opioid analgesics in pain management. Pregabalin offers an alternative treatment option with a lower risk of abuse and dependence, contributing to its market growth.

Clinical Research and Development: Ongoing clinical research aimed at exploring new indications, formulations, and therapeutic combinations involving pregabalin contributes to market growth. Investigational studies evaluating pregabalin for conditions such as chronic pain syndromes, psychiatric disorders, and substance use disorders may expand its market potential in the future.



The segments and sub-section of Pregabalin market is shown below:

By Type: Tablets and Capsules, Others

By Application: Epilepsy, Neuropathic Pain, Others

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Store and Retail Pharmacies, Online Providers



Key players involved in the Market: Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Group, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Markans Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Viatris, Rising Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, Novartis, Sciegen Pharmaceuticals.



Important years considered in the Pregabalin study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Pregabalin Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Pregabalin Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Pregabalin in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Pregabalin market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Pregabalin market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



