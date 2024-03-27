SCOTT M. KELLY FILES EARLY WARNING REPORT FOR COPLAND ROAD CAPITAL CORPORATION

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copland Road Capital Corporation (CSE: CRCC) - Scott M. Kelly announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition"), both directly and indirectly, of an aggregate of 620,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Copland Road Capital Corporation (the "Company").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Kelly held, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 1,261,000 Common Shares of the Company, representing approximately 11.39% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares. Upon completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Kelly beneficially owns or controls 1,881,000 Common Shares of the Company, representing approximately 17.00% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Kelly has a long-term view of this investment and reserves the right to acquire additional securities of the Company or to dispose of some or all of the Common Shares, in either case on the open market or through private transactions, in the future depending on market conditions and other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ or from Scott M. Kelly at scott@copland-road.com.



