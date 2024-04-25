Firm Media CEO, Chris Suchánek, to Present on Marketing at ASAPS Annual Meeting 2024
Chris Suchánek will be a featured speaker at the American Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery (ASAPS) Annual Meeting, The Aesthetic Meeting 2024, May 2024.
Forecasters have become so confident of a soft landing for the U.S. economy [...]. But reports the past week or two, combined with other red flags, are revealing signs of turbulence.”ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firm Media proudly announces CEO Chris Suchánek as a featured speaker at the American Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery (ASAPS) Annual Meeting, The Aesthetic Meeting 2024, from May 3rd to May 5th, 2024. Suchánek's presentation, "5 Ways to Bolster Your Medical Practice - Marketing in a Downturn," offers vital insights into navigating evolving market dynamics.
In light of looming economic uncertainty, exemplified by economist Paul Davidson's cautionary words, “Recession risks have come down but still loom in 2024. Forecasters have become so confident of a soft landing for the U.S. economy they're already unbuckling their seat belts. But reports the past week or two, combined with other red flags, are revealing signs of turbulence.”
Drawing from Firm Media's industry-leading strategies, Suchánek will share actionable tactics to future-proof medical practices.
Key points include:
• Forge a Distinctive Online Presence: Crafting websites that stand out and engage visitors effectively.
• Elevate Website Visibility and User Experience: Enhancing SEO and responsiveness for better engagement.
• Proactively Manage Online Reputation: Utilizing tools like Firm Media’s ReputationNest™ for tailored reputation management.
• Streamline the Digital Patient Experience: Implementing digital solutions for improved patient interactions with Firm Forms™.
• Embrace Innovative Marketing Approaches: Leveraging Firm Media's Omniblend™ methodology for market saturation.
To learn more, visit Booth #1031 during the ASAPS The Aesthetic Meeting 2024 or visit the Firm Media website at www.firm-media.com.
About Firm Media:
Firm Media is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in medical practice marketing. With a focus on innovation and client success, Firm Media delivers tailored solutions to elevate online presence and drive practice growth.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Christy Skinner
Firm Media
+1 909-395-3615
c.skinner@firm-media.com
