Obesity Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Examine DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Obesity Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

March 27, 2024

DelveInsight’s “Obesity Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Obesity, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Obesity market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Obesity Market Report:

The Obesity market size was valued approximately USD 1,052 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In December 2023, Pfizer has released initial findings from the Phase IIb clinical trial (NCT04707313) evaluating its oral Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) candidate, danuglipron (PF06882961), in adults diagnosed with obesity but not type 2 diabetes. The trial successfully achieved its primary objective by showing a statistically significant reduction in body weight compared to baseline measurements.

In June 2023, The extensive results from the SURMOUNT-2 trial, a phase 3 clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Eli Lilly and Company's tirzepatide at doses of 10 mg and 15 mg for weight management in individuals with obesity or overweight and type 2 diabetes, demonstrated that tirzepatide led to more significant weight loss compared to the placebo at both dosage levels. These findings were presented at a symposium during the American Diabetes Association's® (ADA) 83rd Scientific Sessions and simultaneously published in The Lancet.

According to analysts at DelveInsight, the number of diagnosed prevalent cases of obesity is increasing. Based on estimates, in 2023, the United States represented approximately 61% of cases among adults (<19 years) and about 66% among children aged 5 to 19 years.

According to analysts at DelveInsight, in 2023, approximately 13,000,000 adults (>19 years) and around 500,000 children (aged 5–19 years) with obesity sought assistance in the United States. These figures are expected to rise during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

In the United States, it was observed that the treatment rate for children with obesity was lower compared to adults. In 2023, the estimated number of children with obesity who received treatment was approximately 6,000 cases.

Key Obesity Companies: D&D Pharmatech, ProQR Therapeutics, Nano Precision Medical, Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Caliway Biopharmaceutics, Yuhan, Terns Pharmaceuticals, BioRestorative Therapies, SCOHIA PHARMA, Click Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Empros Pharma, Carmot Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Oral Novo Nordisk, and others

Key Obesity Therapies: DD03, AX-0601, NPM 139, BK-1701, CBW-520, YH34160, TERN-601, Thermostem, SCO-267, CT-181, HM15136, NNC0480-0389, EMP-16, CT-868, Tirzepatide, Semaglutide, and others

The Obesity market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Obesity pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Obesity market dynamics.

Obesity Overview

Obesity is a medical condition characterized by an excessive accumulation of body fat to the extent that it may have adverse effects on health. It is typically determined by body mass index (BMI), which is calculated by dividing a person's weight in kilograms by the square of their height in meters (kg/m²). A BMI of 30 or higher is generally considered indicative of obesity.

Obesity Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Obesity Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Obesity market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Obesity

Prevalent Cases of Obesity by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Obesity

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Obesity

Obesity Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Obesity market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Obesity market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Obesity Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Obesity Therapies and Key Companies

DD03: D&D Pharmatech

AX-0601: ProQR Therapeutics

NPM 139: Nano Precision Medical

BK-1701: Bukwang Pharmaceutical

CBW-520: Caliway Biopharmaceutics

YH34160: Yuhan

TERN-601: Terns Pharmaceuticals

Thermostem: BioRestorative Therapies

SCO-267: SCOHIA PHARMA

CT-181: Click Therapeutics

HM15136: Hanmi Pharmaceuticals

NNC0480-0389: Novo Nordisk

EMP-16: Empros Pharma

CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics

Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company

Semaglutide: Oral Novo Nordisk

Obesity Market Drivers

Rise in prevalence of Obesity, growing Research and Development Activities to develop novel therapies to treat obesity, changing lifestyle patterns are some of the important factors that are fueling the Obesity Market.

Obesity Market Barriers

However, challenges associated with the discovery of anti-obesity drugs, economic burden associated with obesity and other factors are creating obstacles in the Obesity Market growth.

Scope of the Obesity Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Obesity Therapeutic Assessment: Obesity current marketed and Obesity emerging therapies

Obesity Market Dynamics: Obesity market drivers and Obesity market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Obesity Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Obesity Market Access and Reimbursement

