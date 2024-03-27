Unveiling Gripping Historical Fiction “Defiant Throne” by Aria Miranda
Journey back in time to the illustrious Achaemenid Empire with author Aria Miranda's book, "Defiant Throne." Set in 5 B.C., this captivating novel offers a fictionalized account of the era, weaving together historical events, biblical tales, and vibrant characters to create a compelling narrative that transports readers to a world of intrigue, ambition, and defiance.
In "Defiant Throne," readers are introduced to Queen Vashi, portrayed as Queen Zenia, and her husband King Xerxes, represented as King Dawit. Against the backdrop of the Achaemenid Empire, the story unfolds with a banquet hosted by King Dawit, gathering dignitaries in preparation for a campaign against the Greek city-states. It is at this pivotal event that Queen Zenia, a dazzling and intelligent Chaldean, is summoned to attend wearing nothing but the royal crown—a demand that sets the stage for a tale of courage, resilience, and defiance.
This is an open and honest read where the author expertly crafts historical facts and biblical events with living breathing characters to bring forth the quintessence of the ancient classic landmarks in the Story of Esther.
About the Author
Aria Miranda is a multifaceted individual with a diverse background spanning psychology, theology, and creative writing. Holding a Master of Arts in Psychology from Chapman University and a Master of Arts in Theology from Vision University, Miranda's academic pursuits reflect her passion for understanding the human mind and spirit. Born in Puerto Rico and raised in the vibrant community of Spanish Harlem, New York City, Miranda fondly describes herself as a 'Little Rose who grew up in Spanish Harlem.'
Currently residing in Lompoc, California, Miranda is deeply involved in her community, offering creative writing classes to local residents and churches. As the founder of KISS Writing (Keep it Simple, Scholar), she has developed a writing program aimed at simplifying the complexities of writing and storytelling, making it accessible to aspiring writers of all backgrounds.
With over 20 years of service, Miranda retired from the Department of Justice Bureau of Prisons, where she held roles as a Custody Supervisor and Criminal Investigator. In addition to her professional career, Miranda is also a published author. In 2015, she released a collection of metaphysical poems entitled "Reflections from the Vortex," showcasing her talent for blending introspection with poetic expression.
The inspiration behind "Defiant Throne" stemmed from a desire to explore the untold story of Queen Vashi from the Book of Esther. As she delved into the historical accounts, she became curious about the fate of this enigmatic figure after she was banished from the throne. Historically, Queen Vashi has often been portrayed as a wicked and vain queen, but she felt compelled to challenge this narrative and offer a new perspective.
In "Defiant Throne," Queen Vashi is reimagined as a heroine who takes a courageous stand for morality and the rights of women to be treated with dignity and respect. Through her character, she wanted to shed light on the complexities of power and identity in ancient Persia, and explore the challenges faced by women in a patriarchal society.
“Defiant Throne” was written with the intent to entertain, inspire and to develop confidence as a historical fiction author.
Keep up with author Aria Miranda by visiting her website, www.scribblermusings.com. There, you'll find the latest updates and dive into her wide range of interests, providing an enjoyable exploration of her captivating universe or you can send message for question and inquiries through her email millsaps268@gmail.com.
Recently, Aria Miranda has been featured in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about her book “Defiant Throne”, (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQYGXpp7sHU )
Prepare to be transported to a world of ancient splendor and intrigue as you embark on a journey of courage and defiance with Queen Zenia and King Dawit. "Defiant Throne" is now available for purchase at Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and other online booksellers or you may click this link for Amazon purchase https://www.amazon.com/dp/1961438704/
Redefining Empires