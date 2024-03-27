Major Depressive Disorder Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Drug Approvals | DelveInsight

Major Depressive Disorder Market Forecast

DelveInsight's Major Depressive Disorder Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's "Major Depressive Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Major Depressive Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Major Depressive Disorder market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Major Depressive Disorder Market Report:

The Major Depressive Disorder market size was valued approximately USD 6,157 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In August 2022, the US FDA granted approval for AUVELITY (dextromethorphan HBr -bupropion HCl) extended-release tablets for the management of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in adults. Additionally, in December 2022, VRAYLAR (cariprazine) was approved as an adjunctive therapy alongside antidepressants for the treatment of MDD.

In 2022, the collective 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) across the Seven Major Markets (7MM) were approximately 49,304,734. Among these cases, the United States reported the highest number of 12-month prevalent cases. Additionally, the countries within the EU4 and the UK collectively accounted for nearly 20,779,033 cases of MDD in 2022.

In 2022, the overall 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in Germany were approximately 7,198,214, and these numbers are anticipated to rise further by the year 2032.

In 2022, the 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in Japan accounted for approximately 6% of the total cases across the Seven Major Markets (7MM). These numbers are projected to continue increasing by the year 2032.

Key Major Depressive Disorder Companies: Sage Therapeutics, Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, Minerva Sciences, Sirtsei Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Small Pharma, BioLite Inc, Sanofi, Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, GlaxoSmithKline, Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences, Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Ybrain Inc., Praxis Precision Medicines, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Ancora Bio, Cybin IRL Limited, Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., Sirtsei Pharmaceuticals, Inc, and others

Key Major Depressive Disorder Therapies: SAGE-217, REL-1017, Seltorexant, SP-624, SPL026, PDC-1421, amibegron (SR58611A), NMRA-335140, Aticaprant, GW679769, NMRA-335140, XEN1101, NBI-1065845, NV-5138, Yband(YDT-201N), PRAX-114, SEP-363856, ANC-501, CYB003, REL-1017, SP-624, and others

The Major Depressive Disorder epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females were more affected as compared to males in the United States

The Major Depressive Disorder market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Major Depressive Disorder pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Major Depressive Disorder market dynamics.

Major Depressive Disorder Overview

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), commonly referred to as depression, is a mental health condition characterized by persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and loss of interest or pleasure in activities. It is more than just feeling down for a short period; MDD involves a pervasive and prolonged low mood that significantly impairs daily functioning and quality of life.

Major Depressive Disorder Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Major Depressive Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Major Depressive Disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Major Depressive Disorder

Prevalent Cases of Major Depressive Disorder by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Major Depressive Disorder

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Major Depressive Disorder

Major Depressive Disorder Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Major Depressive Disorder market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Major Depressive Disorder market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Major Depressive Disorder Therapies and Key Companies

SAGE-217: Sage Therapeutics

REL-1017: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc

Seltorexant: Minerva Sciences

SP-624: Sirtsei Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SPL026: Small Pharma

PDC-1421: BioLite Inc

amibegron (SR58611A): Sanofi

NMRA-335140: Neumora Therapeutics, Inc.

Aticaprant: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

GW679769: GlaxoSmithKline

NMRA-335140: Neumora Therapeutics, Inc.

XEN1101: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NBI-1065845: Neurocrine Biosciences

NV-5138: Navitor Pharmaceuticals

Yband(YDT-201N): Ybrain Inc.

PRAX-114: Praxis Precision Medicines

SEP-363856: Otsuka Pharmaceutical

ANC-501: Ancora Bio

CYB003: Cybin IRL Limited

REL-1017: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

SP-624: Sirtsei Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Major Depressive Disorder Market Strengths

There is an increasing awareness that MDD can be reliably diagnosed and treated in primary care settings using antidepressant medications and/or brief structured psychological therapies.

Quality improvement initiatives, such as the widespread adoption of the evidence-based WHO mhGAP Intervention Guide and various treatment and diagnostic guidelines by recognized HTA bodies, have proven to be a plus factor for the growth of the MDD treatment market in the past decade.

Major Depressive Disorder Market Opportunities

Growing efforts to decrease the treatment gap for depression, addressing both scaling up the supply of services and supporting people with depression and their family members to recognize that they have the condition and that it is treatable will bring about a boost in the MDD treatment market.

With Increased research alongside the evidence for effective and feasible interventions which would be suitable for low, middle- and high-income countries, national and international organizations can be called upon to make adequate resources available for scaling up the provision of mental health services.

Scope of the Major Depressive Disorder Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Major Depressive Disorder Companies: Sage Therapeutics, Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, Minerva Sciences, Sirtsei Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Small Pharma, BioLite Inc, Sanofi, Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, GlaxoSmithKline, Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences, Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Ybrain Inc., Praxis Precision Medicines, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Ancora Bio, Cybin IRL Limited, Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., Sirtsei Pharmaceuticals, Inc, and others

Key Major Depressive Disorder Therapies: SAGE-217, REL-1017, Seltorexant, SP-624, SPL026, PDC-1421, amibegron (SR58611A), NMRA-335140, Aticaprant, GW679769, NMRA-335140, XEN1101, NBI-1065845, NV-5138, Yband(YDT-201N), PRAX-114, SEP-363856, ANC-501, CYB003, REL-1017, SP-624, and others

Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Major Depressive Disorder current marketed and Major Depressive Disorder emerging therapies

Major Depressive Disorder Market Dynamics: Major Depressive Disorder market drivers and Major Depressive Disorder market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Major Depressive Disorder Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Major Depressive Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

