Devices for Autism: Empowering Adults with Autism Through Technology Recycling
Innovative move to support adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an innovative move to support adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Electronic Recycling Solutions (ERS) in partnership with TERRA, announces the launch of "Devices for Autism," a groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming used laptops and tablets into opportunities for job training and employment for adults diagnosed with ASD.
Give Hope and a Future to Adults with Autism
"Devices for Autism" invites individuals and organizations in AL, AR, GA, KY, MS, NC, TN, SC to donate their used, but still functional, laptops and tablets. These devices will directly contribute to creating high-quality jobs and training opportunities for adults with autism, fostering a brighter future for them.
How to GIVE:
• Request: Visit our website at www.devicesforautism.com to fill out a form and print a pre-paid FedEx Ground shipping label.
• Print & Pack: Securely package your devices.
• Ship: Drop off your package at the nearest FedEx location.
A Sustainable and Secure Solution:
Devices for Autism not only supports workforce development for individuals with autism but also ensures the sustainable and secure recycling of electronic waste. Our recycling partners, certified by e-Stewards and/or R2, adhere to the highest standards for data destruction, materials processing, and employee health and safety.
The Need for Support:
With 1 in 45 adults in the U.S. diagnosed with ASD and only 21% of people with disabilities employed, the need for initiatives like Devices for Autism has never been greater. Every year, 50,000 young adults with autism turn 18, facing uncertain futures in the job market.
Benefits of Supporting Devices for Autism:
• Inclusivity and Diversity: Promotes a more inclusive workforce by providing opportunities for individuals with autism.
• Unlocking Unique Talents: Identifies and nurtures the unique skills many individuals with autism possess.
• Skill Enhancement: Offers training to enhance the employability of individuals with autism.
• Reducing Unemployment Rates: Addresses the higher unemployment rates faced by people with autism.
• Economic Contribution: Supports the economy through taxes and increased consumer spending by employed individuals with autism.
• Social Impact: Breaks down stigmas associated with autism and promotes a more accepting community.
• Corporate Social Responsibility: Aligns with CSR principles by investing in diversity and inclusion.
• Long-term Benefits: Strengthens the community through the contributions of a skilled and diverse workforce.
Guaranteed Data Destruction:
All donated devices undergo secure data destruction, ensuring the privacy and security of donors.
Recycle with Purpose:
Join us in making a difference in the lives of adults with autism and the environment by donating your used laptops and tablets to Devices for Autism. Together, we can create a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable future.
About Electronic Recycling Solutions (ERS):
ERS is a leading provider of e-waste recycling and IT asset disposition (ITAD) solutions, offering on-the-job training and employment for adults diagnosed with ASD and other disabilities.
About TERRA:
TERRA is the largest network of e-Stewards and/or R2 Certified e-scrap and ITAD solutions providers, committed to the highest standards of sustainable electronics recycling and data security.
For more information on how to donate, please visit devicesforautism.com.
