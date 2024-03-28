Park City Board of REALTORS® Rolls Out RealReports To Provide Agents AI-Powered Advantage

RealReports: the AI-powered property report Jamie Johnson (CEO, Park City Board of REALTORS®) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proptech firm, RealReports, has joined forces with the Park City Board of REALTORS® (PCBR), a leading real estate association, to integrate their groundbreaking "AI-powered Carfax for homes" product into the PCBR’s suite of cutting-edge resources for their agent members.

RealReports offer PCBR agents comprehensive information for every home in the United States, including climate risk, permits, remodel potential, solar estimates, elevation, school ratings, and much more. Powering RealReports is Aiden, an AI copilot that can instantly answer any property question while providing valuable insights.

The strategic partnership comes at a pivotal moment in the real estate industry, as it faces increased scrutiny after the recent NAR settlement over commission structures. “More than ever, there is a pressing need for agents to differentiate themselves and deliver unique value to their clients,” says Jamie Johnson, CEO at PCBR. “RealReports is a timely, innovative tool that delivers on this need, and we fully expect it to become an essential part of our member agents’ toolkit.”

RealReports’ property data empowers agents at every step in their workflow, but especially for buyer’s agents, who are shouldering the most ire amidst the myriad of industry lawsuits.

“We’ve built a product that is perfectly positioned to help buyer’s agents stand out and grow their business,” says James Rogers, co-founder and CEO at RealReports. “Agents use them for buyer presentations to establish credibility and build early trust, at showings and open houses, all the way through offer submission, leveraging the data to put together more sophisticated, competitive offers.”

At the heart of RealReports, is Aiden, the AI copilot, trained on the compendium of data aggregated in each report from over 30 leading providers. “Having access to data is only as valuable as knowing what to do with it,” adds Zach Gorman, co-founder and COO at RealReports. “In today's competitive market, knowledge is power, and Aiden supercharges agents with a level of insight and speed that's simply unattainable elsewhere.”

"The next few years will be transformative," says Jamie Johnson. “Ultimately, success will come down to how well you can communicate your value as an agent and the tools you’re leveraging to stand out from the competition. PCBR’s alliance with RealReports not only cements our position as a vanguard of real estate innovation but also underscores our dedication to empowering our members to achieve success in a rapidly evolving market."

Introduction to RealReports