Enterprise Performance Management Market Worth $12,562 Million by 2025 | Infor Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, Workiva

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global enterprise performance management industry was valued at $4,738 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $12,562 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.70% from 2018 to 2025.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR, owing to rise in need to increase focus on core business and improve performance of an organization.

The escalating necessity to enhance transparency in business strategies across all levels of employees, coupled with a heightened emphasis on bolstering core business functions and enhancing scalability, is propelling the expansion of the global enterprise performance management (EPM) market. Furthermore, the imperative to augment business performance serves as a significant driver for market growth.

Moreover, the surge in the adoption of cloud-based EPM solutions presents abundant opportunities for market expansion, as organizations seek more flexible and accessible platforms. Similarly, the growing demand for mobility in EPM solutions opens avenues for market growth, allowing businesses to access critical performance data anytime, anywhere.

However, challenges persist, including implementation risks associated with deploying EPM solutions and the complexities involved in transitioning workloads from on-premise to cloud-based environments. These hurdles impede the market's growth trajectory, requiring strategic mitigation measures to ensure seamless adoption and integration of EPM solutions.

The global enterprise performance management market was led by the North America in 2016, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 15.70% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment led the enterprise performance management market in 2016, and is projected to maintain its dominance in the future. However, the energy & utilities segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to its increased need of transparency of strategies among all the employees for improving the productivity.

Some of the key players operating in the enterprise performance management market include Adaptive Insights Inc., Anaplan, Inc., BOARD International S.A., Host Analytics Inc., IBM Corporation, Infor Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, CCH Tagetik (Wolters Kluwer NV), and Workiva.

