Nanocoatings Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 6.7% by 2030, Increased demand from the Electronics Segment

The global nanocoatings market size is projected to reach $20.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Nanocoatings Market generated $10.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $20.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

The key players analyzed in the global nanocoatings market include Admat Innovations, Surfix BV, Nanomech Inc., EIKOS Inc., CIMA Nanotech, Buhler AG, Nanogate AG, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Duraseal Coatings Company LLC, Bio-Gate AG.

Nanocoating is a process during which nanostructures are applied to surfaces for the purpose of sealing them on a nanoscopic scale, which means a coating layer thickness in between 1-100 nanometers. During this process, the material is changed on a molecular level. The nanocoating creates a self-organized, hydrophobic (water repelling) layer of nanoscale thickness.

Rise in the application of nanocoatings in various industries such as automotive, marine, electronics, building & construction, increase in reliability of nancoatings due to the presence of lower volatile organic contents, and significant surge in the automotive industry are expected to drive the growth of the global nanocoatings market. On the other hand, exorbitant costs associated with nanocoatings are projected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent technological advancements in touch-based technology are anticipated to create ample opportunities for the growth of the industry.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global nanocoatings industry based on type, application and region.

Based on type, the self-cleaning (bionic & photocatalytic) segment generated the highest market share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the total market. The anti-corrosion segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the electronics segment held the majority share in 2020, holding nearly one-fifth of the total market. The automotive segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

