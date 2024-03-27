Global Influenza Vaccine Market Surges: Projected to Reach $10.12 Billion by 2030

Global Influenza Vaccine Market 2024

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global influenza vaccine market has witnessed significant growth, driven by increased government support and surveillance for vaccination programs, both nationally and globally. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the market generated $5.02 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $10.12 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides insights into the market dynamics, including restraints, key drivers, opportunities, and their impact analysis.

Get Updated Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1437

The COVID-19 pandemic has had both negative and positive impacts on the influenza vaccine market:

Negative Impacts:

Reduced Vaccination Rates: Initially, public health measures and fear of COVID-19 exposure in healthcare settings led to a decline in influenza vaccination rates.

Disruptions in Vaccine Supply and Distribution: Global supply chain disruptions and resource allocation towards COVID-19 vaccines temporarily affected influenza vaccine production and distribution.

Misinformation and Vaccine Hesitancy: Misinformation and vaccine hesitancy surrounding COVID-19 spilled over to the influenza vaccine, deterring some individuals from getting vaccinated.

Positive Impacts:

Increased Awareness of Respiratory Illness Prevention: The pandemic heightened public awareness of preventing respiratory illnesses like influenza, potentially leading to higher vaccination rates in the long term.

Focus on Multi-Pathogen Prevention: The threat of co-infections with COVID-19 and influenza highlighted the importance of multi-pathogen prevention strategies, benefiting both vaccine markets.

Innovative Delivery Strategies: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of alternative vaccine delivery methods, improving access to influenza vaccination for vulnerable populations.

Key Market Segments:

Vaccine Type: Quadrivalent segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain the lead, with the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Type: Segmented into seasonal and pandemic vaccines.

Technology: Includes egg-based and cell-based technologies.

Age Group: Segmented into pediatric and adult populations.

Route of Administration: Injection and nasal spray.

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

For Procurement Information-

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1437

Leading players of the global influenza vaccine market:

Biodiem

Sanofi Pasteur SA

AstraZeneca plc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Emergent BioSolutions

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.)

Novartis AG

CSL Limited

Pfizer, Inc.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

For more detailed information, refer to the full report or connect with the analyst through the provided links:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1437

Other Trending Reports in Life Science Domain:

Chlorpheniramine Maleate Market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chlorpheniramine-maleate-market

Penicillin Drug Market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/penicillin-drug-market-A110795

Radiology Information System Market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/radiology-information-systems-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



