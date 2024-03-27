Global Medical Device Packaging Market Surges: Projected to Reach $47.11 Billion by 2030
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Device Packaging Market saw substantial growth, reaching $22.09 billion in 2020 and is projected to hit $47.11 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030, as reported by Allied Market Research. This growth is attributed to technological advancements in the medical device sector, the introduction of upgraded medical devices requiring specialized packaging, and the increasing demand for innovative packaging solutions. Additionally, the surge in production and distribution of medical devices, medicines, and drugs worldwide has further fueled market expansion. However, stringent government regulations pose challenges to market growth, although the rising demand for sterile, tamper-proof, and nonreactive products presents numerous opportunities.
The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the medical device packaging market, disrupting production and supply chains. Medical facilities faced challenges in coping with the rising number of COVID-19 patients, affecting workforce productivity. Nevertheless, the pandemic increased demand for self-monitoring health devices due to the shortage of hospital beds, thereby positively influencing the medical device packaging market.
The market is segmented based on material type, product type, application, and region. Plastic emerged as the dominant material segment in 2020, contributing over one-third of the market share, with projections to maintain its lead. However, the glass segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030.
Among product types, pouches held the largest share in 2020, accounting for over one-fifth of the global market, while bags are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030.
Geographically, North America led the market in 2020, holding approximately two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to sustain its dominance. Conversely, LAMEA is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.
Key Market Segments:
By Material Type:
Plastic
Paper & Paperboard
Foils
Glass
Others
By Product Type:
Pouches
Clamshell Packs
Boxes
Bags
Blisters
Others
By Application:
Sterile Packaging
Non-Sterile Packaging
By Region:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)
Leading Market Players: –
Amcor Limited
Constantia Flexibles
Berry Global Inc.
3M Company
CCL industries INC.
Klöckner Pentaplast Group
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
DuPont
WestRock Company
Sonoco Products Company.
