Global Implantable Insulin Pump Market Set to Surge, Expected to Reach $6.44 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Implantable Insulin Pump Market reached $2.67 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to hit $6.44 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide, higher government spending on healthcare, and the prevalence of sedentary lifestyles are propelling the growth of the global implantable insulin pump market. However, stringent government regulations pose a challenge to market expansion. Conversely, emerging markets present substantial growth opportunities for market players in the future.

The Covid-19 pandemic significantly affected various industries globally, including healthcare. During the pandemic, there was a surge in demand for implantable insulin pumps, given their crucial role in diabetes management. Complications arising from Covid-19, such as pneumonia, ketoacidosis, dehydration, and elevated blood sugar levels, underscored the need for improved methods to address chronic symptoms, thus driving market growth.

The global implantable insulin pump market is segmented based on type, disease, end user, and region. In 2020, the open-loop insulin pump segment dominated the market, accounting for approximately 88% share and is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report also examines the closed-loop insulin pump segment.

In terms of end users, hospitals held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to around two-thirds of the market. However, the home care segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2020 in revenue terms, comprising nearly two-fifths of the market. Nonetheless, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of key market players such as CVS Health (Aetna Inc.), Apex Medical, Diamesco Co., Ltd, Diabeloop, Insulet Corporation, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson, SOOIL Developments Co. Ltd, and Tandem Diabetes Care, along with their profiles and growth strategies.

Key benefits for stakeholders include insights into the market size, current trends, and future estimations to identify investment opportunities, a forecast period analysis from 2020 to 2030, regional analysis to determine market opportunities, and a thorough assessment of key players' profiles and growth strategies to comprehend the competitive landscape of the global implantable insulin pump market.

