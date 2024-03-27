TEPCO Successfully Concludes the Fourth Release of Fukushima ALPS-Treated Water
EINPresswire.com/ -- March 17 marked the safe conclusion of the fourth release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (FDNPP) into the Pacific Ocean by Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO). This milestone completes the discharge operation for the 2023 fiscal year ending March 2024, highlighting progress in the ongoing efforts to address the aftermath of the 2011 tsunami.
TEPCO's management of radioactive substances, facilitated by the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS), has resulted in a controlled release of approximately 7,800 metric tons of treated water. This discharge, carried out over a span of about 17 days, adhered to the safety protocols and monitoring practices set forth by TEPCO.
After 4 releases, in which no abnormal tritium levels were detected in nearby waters, the ALPS affirms the safety and efficacy of the treatment and dilution procedures and ensures the protection of marine ecosystems and public health.
Central to TEPCO's mission is its commitment to safeguarding the marine environment. Throughout the discharge process, extensive monitoring efforts were implemented to track the dispersion and impact of the treated water on oceanic ecosystems. Specialized equipment and methodologies were employed to assess water quality, marine life, and ecosystem health, providing valuable insights into the environmental implications of the release.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has provided invaluable oversight and validation throughout the discharge operation, with independent analysis confirming tritium concentrations well below operational limits. Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi's recent inspection visit to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant reaffirmed the safety and transparency of the discharge operation, emphasizing Japan's adherence to international safety standards and ongoing dialogue with concerned parties.
This demonstrates Japan's commitment to full transparency and real-time information sharing, critical in addressing concerns and combating misinformation surrounding the treated water release.
As the discharge operation concludes, TEPCO will be expected to continue showing a commitment to enhanced safety measures, and sustained collaboration to ensure the long-term well-being of oceans and coastal communities.
Paul Clay
