Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

In 2021, the total cases of ITP were ~184,000 cases in the 7MM. These cases are expected to increase by 2032.

Some of the key facts of the Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Report:

The Immune Thrombocytopenia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

As per DelveInsight analysis, the immune thrombocytopenia market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 3,100 million in 2021.

According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total immune thrombocytopenia prevalent cases in the 7MM were approximately 184K in 2021.

In June 2022, Sanofi presented the efficacy and adverse events data from a phase I/II trial in Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura at the 27th Congress of the European Haematology Association (EHA-2022).

In April 2022, Biotest submitted a marketing authorization application for IgG Next Generation in Germany.

Key Immune Thrombocytopenia Companies: UCB Biopharma, Sanofi, Principia Biopharma, Argenx, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Biotest, GC Pharma, UCB, HanAll Biopharma, Immunovant, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Hutchison MediPharma, Cour Pharmaceutical Development, and others

Key Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapies: Rilzabrutinib (PRN-1008), Efgartigimod (ARGX-113), BIVV020, TAK-079, BT-595, GC5101B (GC5107A, IV-Globulin SN Inj. 10%), Rozanolixizumab, and others

The Immune Thrombocytopenia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Immune Thrombocytopenia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Immune Thrombocytopenia market dynamics.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Overview

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), also known as immune thrombocytopenic purpura or idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, is an autoimmune condition characterized by the body's immune system attacking and rapidly destroying its own platelets. ITP is currently defined as any immune-mediated reduction in platelet count. Primary ITP, which comprises approximately 80% of cases, occurs without an underlying secondary disease.

Secondary ITP, on the other hand, can be caused by various factors such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), certain medications, Hepatitis C, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Helicobacter pylori infection, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and other lymphoproliferative disorders, antiphospholipid syndrome, vaccinations (particularly Measles/Mumps/Rubella [MMR]), Common Variable Immunodeficiency Disease (CVID), as well as other viral infections, post-transfusion reactions, and Evans syndrome. These secondary factors contribute to approximately 20% of ITP cases.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 184K prevalent cases of immune thrombocytopenia in the 7MM in 2021.



As per the analysis, the total diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM was estimated to be approximately 150K in 2021.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Immune Thrombocytopenia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Immune Thrombocytopenia

Prevalent Cases of Immune Thrombocytopenia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Immune Thrombocytopenia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia

Immune Thrombocytopenia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Immune Thrombocytopenia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Immune Thrombocytopenia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapies and Key Companies

Rilzabrutinib (PRN-1008): Sanofi/Principia Biopharma

Efgartigimod (ARGX-113): Argenx

BIVV020: Sanofi

TAK-079: Millennium Pharmaceuticals/Takeda

BT-595: Biotest

GC5101B (GC5107A, IV-Globulin SN Inj. 10%): GC Pharma

Rozanolixizumab: UCB Biopharma

Immune Thrombocytopenia Treatment Market

The primary objective of treating immune thrombocytopenia is to attain a platelet count sufficient to prevent significant bleeding rather than aiming for normalization of platelet levels. Treatment approaches for immune thrombocytopenia vary widely, and current international guidelines recommend several first- and second-line options, including certain medications not yet approved in the EU for this specific condition.

In June 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for avatrombopag (DOPTELET; Dova Pharmaceuticals) for treating thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic ITP who did not adequately respond to previous treatments. Avatrombopag had received FDA approval in May 2018 for managing thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic liver disease scheduled for medical or dental procedures, making it the first drug to receive such approval.

Additionally, immunosuppressants like azathioprine (IMURAN), cyclosporine (NEORAL, Sandimmune), cyclophosphamide (CYTOXAN), and mycophenolate (CELLCEPT) have previously been employed as single agents with some efficacy. However, their use has been restricted due to associated drug toxicity and low safety profiles. Yet, emerging evidence suggests that combination chemotherapy might offer enhanced efficacy and reduced adverse effects for treating chronic refractory ITP.

Moreover, in Japan, TAKECAB and NEXIUM capsules have approval for eradicating H. pylori in ITP patients. TAKECAB received approval in 2014, while NEXIUM capsules were approved in 2011. Further prospective trials could refine treatment strategies and improve overall outcomes.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Dynamics

The immune thrombocytopenia market is poised for transformation in the projected period due to the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies. A multitude of pipeline treatments are in development for managing patients with ITP, and the increasing number of product launches, coupled with advancements in enhancing existing products, will propel market expansion.

Furthermore, corticosteroid medications, offering enhanced versatility and cost-effectiveness, are expected to hold a significant market share in developed nations. Additionally, the growing acceptance of TPO-RA as a second-line treatment will stimulate market growth for immune thrombocytopenia. Moreover, the global rise in ITP prevalence and heightened disease awareness across the 7MM (Seven Major Markets) will further drive market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Nevertheless, several factors may impede immune thrombocytopenia market growth. The heightened efficacy of alternative treatment modalities like platelet transfusions and surgical interventions compared to available drugs is anticipated to challenge market growth. Moreover, declining rates of pediatric ITP treatment and a lack of late-stage pipeline activities contribute to a stagnant treatment paradigm.

Furthermore, the side effects associated with existing ITP medications may lead patients to seek alternative treatment options. Additionally, the expiration of patents on key branded TPO-RA drugs by the end of 2022 will reduce the cost of second-line therapy, potentially causing a decline in immune thrombocytopenia market growth. Moreover, the introduction of generics/biosimilars for ITP treatment is expected to diminish sales in the immune thrombocytopenia market in the near future.

Scope of the Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Immune Thrombocytopenia Companies: UCB Biopharma, Sanofi, Principia Biopharma, Argenx, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Biotest, GC Pharma, UCB, HanAll Biopharma, Immunovant, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Hutchison MediPharma, Cour Pharmaceutical Development, and others

Key Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapies: Rilzabrutinib (PRN-1008), Efgartigimod (ARGX-113), BIVV020, TAK-079, BT-595, GC5101B (GC5107A, IV-Globulin SN Inj. 10%), Rozanolixizumab, and others

Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapeutic Assessment: Immune Thrombocytopenia current marketed and Immune Thrombocytopenia emerging therapies

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Dynamics: Immune Thrombocytopenia market drivers and Immune Thrombocytopenia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Immune Thrombocytopenia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Access and Reimbursement

