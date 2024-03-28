World Backup Day: Wisetek Market EU Highlights the Importance of Data Protection for Smartphone Users
Ahead of World Backup Day, Wisetek Market EU stresses the importance of smartphone data protection. They offer tips for secure backups to avoid potential loss.
Your smartphone effectively serves as a digital vault - Neglecting to back up this data is akin to leaving the back door unlocked to our digital lives.”CORK, CO. CORK, IRELAND, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our phones are crucial to our everyday lives – Now they store everything from bank cards, IDs, transportation tickets, medical information and more, but what would happen if you were to suddenly be left without your iPhone or Android?
— Spokesperson for Wisetek Market EU
Ahead of World BackUp Day (March 31st, 2024) and in light of the increasing digital threats in today's tech industry, Wisetek Market EU are marking the occasion by reminding individuals of the importance of creating backups of your data.
According to the World Back Up Day website, 21% of people have never made a backup, 29% of data loss cases are caused by accident and 113 phones are lost/stolen every minute – that’s a huge amount of potentially lost data.
So, how can this all be avoided? The team at Wisetek Market EU have compiled their top tips on how to securely back up your data on a smartphone before it’s lost, stolen or broken.
"Your smartphone effectively serves as a digital vault - Neglecting to back up this data is akin to leaving the back door unlocked to our digital lives. World Backup Day serves as a vital reminder that safeguarding our digital footprint isn't just good practice — it's vital. We'd urge everyone to take proactive steps to protect their smartphone data before disaster strikes." notes a spokesperson for Wisetek Market EU
Androids – How to Securely Back Up Your Data;
If you’re running an Android phone, the good news is that the most straightforward and useful option for backing up your data is worked almost seamlessly into the Android operating system.
To use Google’s built-in cloud service, here’s what you need to do.
1. Head to your Settings Google select Backup.
2. Google accounts offer 15gb of storage for free, you should be able to see how much storage is available for the Google account you’re using here.
3. Next, there should be an option below listen as either Backup by Google One or Backup to Google Drive with a toggle marker next to it, you’ll want to ensure that this option is switched “on”
4. Now you can start the backup process, there should be a Back up now button below, you can press this and let your phone get to work. It’s important to remember that this is quite a long process, so we’d recommend leaving your phone to work away over-night, plug it into the charger if needs be.
Once you have this done, you should be able to access your backup files via the Google Drive app. As mentioned above, there is a 15GB cap on Google’s free accounts, however you can subscribe for their 100gb options for as little as €2 per month.
Backing up iPhone data – How to;
When it comes to iPhone’s the process is even more straightforward, but you will need to be connected to Wi-Fi for it to work.
1. Have your Wi-Fi switched on and connected.
2. Go to Settings, tap on your name, then iCloud.
3. On the iCloud page you’ll want to scroll towards the bottom and hit iCloud Backup. Once you turn this switch on your phone will begin to undertake automatic backups while your iPhone is locked, connected to Wi-Fi and is plugged in to charge.
4. If you don’t want to wait, you can press Back Up now which will force the device to begin a backup immediately.
Like the Android options, Apple does offer up some free iCloud storage, however it’s capped at 5GB which more than likely won’t be enough to store all of your data – Again, there are paid options available, 50GB comes in at €0.99 per month on Apple’s iCloud+ service.
The Dangers of Not Performing a Backup
Every year, numerous individuals encounter significant data loss due to accidents, thefts, or hardware failures. Without a backup strategy in place, recovering lost data can often become a borderline impossible task. Cherished family photos, critical business documents - the fallout from data loss can be devastating both personally and professionally.
On top of this, the financial implications can be hugely significant, with data recovery services often costing hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Beyond the tangible costs, the emotional toll of losing precious memories or sensitive information can be immense. Backing up your data isn’t just a good idea, it’s now a necessity in the digital age.
About Wisetek Market EU
Wisetek Market was created to give our customers access to high quality, reliable and affordable refurbished devices, to an “as new” standard. Refurbished laptops and devices are 100% more sustainable than buying a brand-new device. We also stand by our 0% landfill policy to ensure all materials received are either repaired, refurbished, or recycled.
JJ Lee
Digital Funnel
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram