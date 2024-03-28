Zendy Announces New Version Releases of ZAIA - AI Assistant
Zendy unveils ZAIA 0.1 - AI Assistant for research. New features include PDF analysis, reference validation, and conversation history.DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI-powered research library Zendy has announced the launch of a significant version release for its domain-specific Large Language Model (LMM), ZAIA (Zendy AI Assistant).
Developed by Zendy’s data science team and initially launched in December 2023, ZAIA is designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of research discovery and literature review. In this new version, a host of new features have been introduced to support researchers:
Ask ZAIA: You can now ask specific questions to ZAIA on a paper level, giving you a new way to conduct in-depth analysis during literature review.
PDF Analysis: ZAIA can now analyse any PDF. Upload or link a research paper with sections, and ZAIA will extract, analyse, and summarise each section, including the abstract, introduction, methods, results, discussion, and references.
Reference validation and verification: using techniques such as chain of verification, all references go through a validation and verification process to increase accuracy.
Conversation and analysis history: once you log in, you can now see a complete history of all conversations with ZAIA and a history of PDFs analysed.
An enhanced fine-tuned model for increased accuracy.
ZAIA is also now accessible without registration.
ZAIA is not a general-purpose language model. It is fine-tuned with Zendy’s own data sources, allowing it to support higher-level abstractions for research-specific use cases.
“ZAIA 0.1 takes us closer to our vision of creating an ecosystem of research-centric AI tools using the latest development methods that increase efficiency and reliability. The future of research is intertwined with the vast capabilities of AI, and we are committed to leveraging the best of AI to provide solutions to the pressing issues researchers face in research discovery,” said Zendy’s Chief Technology Officer, Rodrigo Pinto.
“We have a core focus on increasing collaboration with publishers and data providers to navigate the increasing potential of transparent and ethical AI. We look forward to extending the vast capabilities of our LLM and all our learnings to institutions, publishers, and organisations looking to streamline information discovery and retrieval using AI,” said Zendy Co-founder Kamran Kardan.
Committed to helping foster an ecosystem of collaborative partnerships rooted in responsible AI practices, Zendy believes AI is important in fostering an equitable research and publishing ecosystem, but only with ethical guidelines. In response to the growing discussion around AI, Zendy recently released a list of AI imperatives to guide strategic development and the integration of AI technologies.
To find out more about Zendy’s AI solutions, email hello@zendy.io.
You can use ZAIA now on Zendy, visit www.zendy.io/zaia.
Read Zendy's AI Imperatives Statement.
