Maclovio Yañez Villagrán Explains How Unique Technology Helps Reduce Risks in the Oil Industry
“Since our inception, we have strived to offer exceptional quality services in the oil and gas industry".”MEXICO CITY, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By 2030, the global oil and gas market will reach 8,568.72 billion dollars, growing at a compound annual rate of 3.80% from 2023 to 2030. It will surpass its 2022 valuation of 6,585.54 billion dollars. Mexican oil tycoon Maclovio Yañez Villagrán notes an expected increase in global oil demand by 38 million barrels per day, reaching 115 million per day by 2025.
— Maclovio Yañez Villagrán
These figures alone dismiss any notion of decline in the oil and gas industry, which stands as a vital driver of the global economy and one of the largest in the world. In the United States, the sector accounts for 4.8% of the national GDP; in Mexico, the oil and gas extraction sector represented 1.3% of the GDP in 2023.
Companies within the oil and gas industry aim to provide resources for energy production and transformation. However, some world-renowned companies, such as Núcleo SEPEC, have focused on risk management to ensure worker safety and environmental protection.
In this regard, under the leadership of Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, Núcleo SEPEC has taken a step forward in risk mitigation by developing an interactive oil well intervention simulator. With over two decades of experience in the industry, the company has expanded its services to include training, leveraging cutting-edge technology to prepare personnel for real operational scenarios.
“Since our inception, we have strived to offer exceptional quality services in the oil and gas industry,” notes Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, emphasizing Núcleo SEPEC’s commitment to excellence and continuous improvement.
Among the benefits offered by this interactive well intervention simulator are accelerated training with real-time experience, strengthening decision-making skills in risky or emergency situations, and the possibility of training and assessing competencies in a safe and varied environment of operational scenarios.
“The well intervention simulator is an invaluable tool and the only one of its kind in Mexico,” comments Yañez Villagrán. “It enables effective preparation and implementation of appropriate preventive measures,” he underscores.
This tool, designed to provide accelerated training and enhance decision-making skills in critical situations, represents a significant advancement in risk management in the industry. Furthermore, with its capacity to offer training and assessment in a safe and controlled environment, Núcleo SEPEC is leading the way towards a safer and more sustainable future for the industry.
Fausto González
Independent
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram