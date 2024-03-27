Printed Tape Market is projected to surpass US$40.489 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.82%
The printed tape market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% from US$27.245 billion in 2022 to US$40.489 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the printed tape market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$40.489 billion by 2029.
Printed tape refers to adhesive tape that has undergone printing on its surface. This printing process is carried out using a specialized flexo printing machine, where the print is exposed to the adhesive. Printed tape is offered in a wide range of colors, encompassing white, yellow, green, red, orange, blue, and brown. The use of tapes such as polypropylene, paper, and pvc are used for packing boxes in retail shops, and also, they are used for office works for safety and durability.
The rapid expansion of the global printed tape market can be attributed to significant factors. Primarily, there is a growing demand for specialized packaging solutions across various industries. Printed tape offers businesses an affordable and visually appealing solution to showcase their logos, messages, and designs on their packages. Growing demand for E-commerce sector drives the growth of global printed tape market. The demand for packaging solutions, particularly adhesive tapes, is experiencing a significant surge due to the growth of e-commerce. With the increasing sales of products online, companies need a larger quantity of packaging materials to effectively secure and label their boxes. For instance, According to Amazon annual report published in February 2024, In the fourth quarter, net sales reached $170.0 billion, marking a 14% increase from the previous year's fourth quarter figure of $149.2 billion.
Printed adhesive tapes are conventional adhesive tapes that have an additional layer of personalization. This enables them to display logos, branding messages, or even safety warnings directly on the tape.
Numerous Products launches and collaboration are taking place in the market, thereby increasing global printed tape market growth. For instance, according to ProMach’s ID Technology published article in October 2023, states that ProMach’s ID Technology division has enhanced its labeling capabilities through the acquisition of Lofton Label & Packaging, a well-known manufacturer of labels and printed flexible packaging materials. This strategic move reinforces ProMach's comprehensive approach, providing customers in North America with an expanded selection of labeling and coding solutions.
The printed tape market, based on type is segmented into ten main categories namely polypropylene, paper, pvc, and others. Paper printed tape is expected to account for a major share of the global printed tape market. The paper adhesives are used due to user-friendly nature and cost-effectiveness properties.
The printed tape market, based on type is segmented into ten main categories namely FMCG, consumer electronics, healthcare, retail, and others. Retail sector is expected to account for major share of the global printed tape market. due to the product sales and packaging purpose as they make the product safer to transport.
Based on geography, the market for global printed tapes is expanding significantly in the Asia pacific area due to several factors. In countries like India, China, Japan there is a growing need for printed tapes in several industries, including food service industry, consumer electronics, FMCG, healthcare. This demand is being driven by these nations. Due to rise in E- Commerce activities and manufacturing of food products in the region.
The research includes several key players from the printed tape market, such as 3M Company, Le Mark Group, John Kilby & Son Ltd., Uline, Bron Tapes (Rotunda Capital Partners, Windmill Tapes Limited.
The market analytics report segments the global printed tape market as follows:
• By Type
o Polypropylene
o Paper
o PVC
o Others
• By End – User Industry
o FMCG
o Consumer Electronics
o Healthcare
o Retail
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• The 3M Company.
• Le Mark Group
• John Kilby & Son Ltd.
• Uline
• Bron Tapes (Rotunda Capital Partners)
• Windmill Tapes Limited
