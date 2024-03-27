Masking Tape Market is projected to reach US$5.795 billion by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 6.10%
The masking tape market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% from US$3.830 billion in 2022 to US$5.795 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the masking tape market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$5.795 billion by 2029.
Masking tape is noted for its ability to cling to any surface and is used to prevent overspray while also producing crisp paint lines. It has several different uses in a variety of sectors, including coating protection, component bundling, crack covering, and surface connection.
Masking tapes are used in industrial settings to protect surfaces from harm. They have three layers: the backing, the adhesive, and the exterior release coat. The backing layer consists of thin, tear-resistant materials such as paper, polyester, PVC, and polyamide. These tapes are widely used for surface protection and bundle strapping. Their resilience raises the likelihood of harm.
Tack is the adhesive that allows tape to cling to surfaces and establish a connection with other materials. Masking tapes are classified into three types: rubber-based, acrylic-based, and silicon-based, each with its own set of features. These tapes are utilized in a variety of sectors, including automotive, construction, electronics, and painting, depending on the application and base material used.
Several factors contribute to the growth of the masking tape industry. It includes rising demand from the construction sector as well as the tape's numerous applications in a range of industries, including automotive, electronics, and healthcare. These advancements are fueled by further acquisitions and mergers that contribute to market expansion.
Masking tape is a versatile product used in many sectors, including construction, where it helps with precise painting, sealing, and plastering. Its demand in this area is fuelled by the industry's changing terrain, which demonstrates its adaptability. Construction expenditure in the United States experienced a noteworthy increase, rising from US $1,882.2 billion in January 2023 to US $2,102.4 billion in Jan 2024.
Masking tape is a crucial component in construction jobs such as painting, covering, spray painting, and coating UPVC window frames, assuring precision, efficiency, and quality. It is also important in meeting different industrial demands and enhancing overall construction process efficiency.
For example, according to the International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, automobile manufacturing in the United States is expected to increase by 10% in 2022, reaching 10.06 million units.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the masking tape market during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2023, Tesa, a worldwide provider of innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions, introduced the new tesa® 51345 a paper-based reinforcement adhesive tape that might Have Been used to strengthen packaging or cartons at vulnerable locations like side hole handled, flapped handled, and top-hole handles. It parted an extensive spectrum for corrugated board makers.
The global masking tape market, based on coating technology categorized into- solvent-based, hot-melt-based, and water-based. Solvent-based masking tapes, which are coated with solvents, are tough and suited for high-temperature applications. They are often used in automobile painting and industrial procedures that need heat and chemical resistance.
Hot-melt-based masking tapes covered with melted adhesives have outstanding tack and adhesion capabilities, making them appropriate for a wide range of surfaces and applications. They offer rapid bonding and are widely used in packing, construction, and general-purpose masking.
Water-based masking tapes are an eco-friendly, low-VOC option that may be used in painting, decorating, and other clean removal applications due to their good adherence and low VOC content.
The global masking tape market, based on end-users categorized into- consumer electronics, travel and transportation/logistics, healthcare, construction, automotive, and others. Masking tape is used in the manufacture and assembly of consumer electronics for a variety of purposes, including component protection, surface masking, and wire and cable security.
Masking tape is used in transportation and logistics to mark, package, and secure products during transit and handling. It helps to organize packages and protect surfaces. In healthcare, it is used to name medical equipment, designate floors, and secure devices and dressings.
Masking tape is most commonly used in the construction sector to mask off areas during painting, protect surfaces from overspray, and secure protective covers. It is critical for car painting, detailing, and bodywork to get accurate and clean results.
Pressure-sensitive masking tape is frequently used in the automobile industry for accurate component painting, resulting in a clean, professional finish with no residue. Future market growth is predicted to be driven by increased vehicle manufacturing in the United States, as well as developments in automotive painting and component fabrication.
Furthermore, leading masking tape producers in the United States, such as 3M, have a diverse product portfolio for key industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics. This aspect, together with expenditures in new product launches and strategic alliances, is contributing to the growth of the US masking tape market.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global masking tape market that have been covered are 3M, Tesa SE, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Avery Dennison Corporation, Henkel AG, Intertape Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Scapa Group, LINTEC Corporation, BOLEX, Fabo s.p.a., PPM Industries SpA, and ADH Tape.
The market analytics report segments the global masking tape market using the following criteria:
• By Coating Technology
o Solvent-Based
o Hot-Melt-Based
o Water-Based
o Others
• By End-User Industries
o Consumer Electronics
o Travel and Transportation/Logistics
o Healthcare
o Construction
o Automotive
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Australia
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• 3M
• Tesa SE
• NITTO DENKO CORPORATION
• Avery Dennison Corporation
• Henkel AG
• Intertape Polymer Group
• Shurtape Technologies, LLC
• Scapa Group
• LINTEC Corporation
• BOLEX
• Fabo s.p.a.
• PPM Industries SpA
• ADH Tape
