Celebrating Morris County’s Economic Triumphs: The 31st Annual Partners in Economic Development Awards
Partners in Economic acknowledges the outstanding efforts and achievements contributing to Morris County's economic vitality with a look into the future.
It’s an occasion ripe with potential for gaining new insights, uncovering emerging opportunities and building impactful connections that could shape the future of our economic landscape.”MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annual Partners in Economic Development Awards, now in its 31st year, stands as a testament to the dynamic economic landscape of Morris County, recognizing the exceptional endeavors and accomplishments that contribute to its prosperity. This annual event not only commemorates past achievements but also provides a glimpse into the promising future of the county's economic vitality.
The program is a collaborative effort between the Morris County Economic Development Corp., a division of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, and the affiliated 501(c)(3) organization, the Morris County Economic Development Alliance, alongside its Tourism Division, the Morris County Tourism Bureau. This enduring partnership underscores the power of collaboration in fostering growth and opportunity within the region.
“We are thankful for the leadership and partnership of our county commissioners and Morris County Chamber of Commerce board of directors, which has allowed us to develop a robust ecosystem. The joint annual event (Partners in Economic Development) we host in harmony with the Morris County Economic Development Corp. demonstrates the strong partnership we have within the Morris County Chamber of Commerce ecosystem and the innovative model we employ to create new opportunities and drive economic development throughout Morris County,” stated Craig Schlosser, CEO & President of the Morris County Economic Development Alliance and Tourism Bureau.
The event will feature distinguished keynote speakers Lauren LaRusso, Co-Host City Manager for the N.Y./N.J. World Cup Host Committee for the FIFA World Cup 2026, and Thomas Abdallah, Vice President of Environmental Services and Chief Environmental Engineer at MTA New York City Transit. “Innovation, Community and Growth” are the ideals at the forefront of our 2023 Real Estate Awards and Impact Awards. The 2023 Real Estate Awards that will be presented are Deal of the Year: Office, Deal of the Year: Industrial, Business Retention Award and Business Attraction Award.
“Attending the awards is an investment in both personal and community growth, fostering the overall development of Morris County,” stated Meghan Hunscher, CEO & president of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corp. “It’s an occasion ripe with potential for gaining new insights, uncovering emerging opportunities and building impactful connections that could shape the future of our economic landscape.”
A key focus of this year's program will be Downtown Development, featuring a panel discussion on leveraging transit proximity to enhance value in office, multifamily, and retail sectors. Panelists include Antoinette Quagliata from Dewberry, Robert Donnelly Jr. from Cushman & Wakefield, and Ludivine O’Toole from AvalonBay Communities, who will share insights and best practices for vibrant downtown development.
Stakeholders, businesses, and community members are invited to celebrate economic excellence and visionary leadership. Interested parties can purchase tickets or sponsorships by visiting morriscountyedc.org/events or morriscountyalliance.org/events. For more information and/or questions, please call the Alliance at 973-210-6078 or EDC at 973-539-8270.] or contacting the Alliance at 973-210-6078 or the EDC at 973-539-8270.
About the Morris County Economic Development Alliance:
The Morris County Economic Development Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to providing market-centric solutions and building strong relationships that drive tourism, community and regionalized economic development through effective private-public partnerships.
About the Morris County Economic Development Corp.:
The Morris County Economic Development Corp. is a private-public partnership focused on driving economic growth in Morris County. MCEDC is a division of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, a 501(c)(6) nonprofit.
