Celebrating Morris County’s Economic Triumphs: The 31st Annual Partners in Economic Development Awards

April 11, 2024 Awards for Partners in Economic Development within Morris County event features 2 Keynotes, Panel Discussion, Awards, Networking, and Breakfast.

Partners in Economic acknowledges the outstanding efforts and achievements contributing to Morris County's economic vitality with a look into the future.

It’s an occasion ripe with potential for gaining new insights, uncovering emerging opportunities and building impactful connections that could shape the future of our economic landscape.” — Meghan Hunscher, CEO & President of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce