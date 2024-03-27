Cervical Cancer Market to witness growth by 2034, estimates DelveInsight | AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck, Pfizer

Cervical Cancer Market

Cervical Cancer Companies are AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Genmab, Pfizer, Advenchen Laboratories, ImmunityBio, Calithera Biosciences, etc.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Cervical Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Cervical Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cervical Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Cervical Cancer market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Cervical Cancer market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Cervical Cancer treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Cervical Cancer market.

Some facts of the Cervical Cancer Market Report are:

According to DelveInsight, Cervical Cancer market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2034.

The cervical cancer market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 930 million in 2023.

The US accounted for the largest market size of cervical cancer, i.e., nearly USD 530 million in 2023.

Leading Cervical Cancer companies working in the market are ADC therapeutics, Roche, AstraZeneca, Precigen, Puma Biotechnology, Iovance Bio therapeutics, Nykode Therapeutics, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron, Transgene, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Genmab/Pfizer, Advenchen Laboratories, ImmunityBio, Calithera Biosciences, Seagen, Akeso, Verastem, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Xencor and Many Others.

Key Cervical Cancer Therapies expected to launch in the market are KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), TIVDAK (Tisotumab vedotin-tftv), Volrustomig, PRGN-2009, TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), AL3818, ANKTIVA (N-803), ZEJULA (niraparib),

Cervical Cancer Overview

Cervical cancer develops in the cells lining the cervix, the lower part of the uterus. It's primarily caused by certain strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection. Early stages often have no symptoms, making regular screening, like Pap smears or HPV tests, crucial for early detection. Symptoms may include abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain, or pain during intercourse. Risk factors include smoking, weakened immune system, early sexual activity, multiple sexual partners, and a history of sexually transmitted infections. Prevention includes HPV vaccination, safe sexual practices, and regular screenings. Treatment options depend on the stage and may include surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, or a combination. With early detection and proper treatment, the prognosis for cervical cancer is often favorable, highlighting the importance of education, prevention, and access to healthcare services.

Cervical Cancer Market

The Cervical Cancer market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Cervical Cancer market trends by analyzing the impact of current Cervical Cancer therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Cervical Cancer market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Cervical Cancer market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Cervical Cancer market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Cervical Cancer Epidemiology

The Cervical Cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Cervical Cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Cervical Cancer market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Cervical Cancer Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Cervical Cancer drugs recently launched in the Cervical Cancer market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Cervical Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Cervical Cancer Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Cervical Cancer market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Cervical Cancer Pipeline Development Activities

The Cervical Cancer report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Cervical Cancer key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Cervical Cancer Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Cervical Cancer treatment markets in the upcoming years are ADC therapeutics, Roche, AstraZeneca, Precigen, Puma Biotechnology, Iovance Bio therapeutics, Nykode Therapeutics, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron, Transgene, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Genmab/Pfizer, Advenchen Laboratories, ImmunityBio, Calithera Biosciences, Seagen, Akeso, Verastem, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Xencor and Many Others.

Cervical Cancer Report Key Insights

1. Cervical Cancer Patient Population

2. Cervical Cancer Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Cervical Cancer Market

4. Cervical Cancer Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Cervical Cancer Market Opportunities

6. Cervical Cancer Therapeutic Approaches

7. Cervical Cancer Pipeline Analysis

8. Cervical Cancer Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Cervical Cancer Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Cervical Cancer Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Cervical Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

5. Cervical Cancer Disease Background and Overview

6. Cervical Cancer Patient Journey

7. Cervical Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Cervical Cancer Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Cervical Cancer Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Cervical Cancer Treatment

11. Cervical Cancer Marketed Products

12. Cervical Cancer Emerging Therapies

13. Cervical Cancer Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Cervical Cancer Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Cervical Cancer Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Cervical Cancer Market

18. Cervical Cancer Market Drivers

19. Cervical Cancer Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

