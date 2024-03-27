Packaging Machinery Market is estimated to reach US$53.143 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.23%
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the packaging machinery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.23% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$53.143 billion by 2029.
Numerous variables impact the packing machinery industry. First off, improvements in automation, robots, and IoT integration boost packaging processes' accuracy, speed, and efficiency. Second, the market is growing due to rising demand from a variety of industries, including consumer goods, medicines, and food and beverage. Furthermore, strict laws about sustainability, safety, and high-quality packaging are driving the use of cutting-edge packaging equipment. The market is also growing as a result of e-commerce and globalization, as businesses look for scalable and efficient packaging solutions to satisfy a wide range of customer needs. All things considered; these variables work together to create the ever-changing packing machinery industry.
The market for packaging machinery includes a variety of tools used in various industry packaging procedures. Technological developments that promote automation and efficiency, as well as rising demand from industries including consumer products, medicines, and food and beverage, are important drivers. Adoption is further accelerated by stricter laws governing packaging sustainability and quality. Growth is also fueled by e-commerce and globalization, as businesses look for scalable solutions to satisfy a wide range of customer demands. High upfront investment costs and the requirement for qualified labor are obstacles. However, as producers emphasize innovation to boost output, cut waste, and satisfy changing customer demands, the industry keeps growing and will continue to influence packing machinery in the future.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, A high-speed automated packing machine was developed in September 2022 as a consequence of a creative collaboration between packaging and paper pioneer Mondi and German machine company Heiber + Schröder. The workflow, effectiveness, and security requirements of eCommerce fulfillment operations are met by this machine. Medium-sized to large-scale eCommerce enterprises that require efficiency and dependability are the target market for the new eComPack machine. With its automated erection, filling, and closing operation, it can handle 500 packages in an hour.
Based on machinery type, the packaging machinery market is segmented into filling and form machinery, labeling and coding machines, wrapping machines, case forming machines, and conveyors. Filling and form machinery is the segment of the packaging machinery market that is most likely to experience considerable expansion. Modern filling and shaping equipment is becoming more and more necessary as the requirement for accurate and efficient filling solutions increases across a range of industries, including food and beverage, medicines, and cosmetics. These devices support a wide range of product kinds and package configurations and provide automation, accuracy, and adaptability. Their use is also fueled by technical developments like robots and IoT integration, which further improve their capabilities. The filling and form machinery segment of the packing machines market is anticipated to experience significant growth as industries place a higher priority on quality and productivity.
Based on technology, the packaging machinery market is divided into general packaging, modified atmosphere packaging, and vacuum packaging. The market for packaging machinery is expected to see a significant increase in modified atmosphere packaging, or MAP. This technique is very attractive to the food and pharmaceutical industries since it slows down deterioration by altering the environment inside the container, extending the shelf life of perishable goods. MAP is a strong answer to the growing customer demand for products that are fresher and last longer. Its capacity to preserve food freshness and quality is in line with changing consumer desires for sustainability and convenience. Furthermore, improvements in MAP machinery, such as automation and precision control, increase its allure and establish it as a major factor propelling the packing machinery market's expansion.
Based on end users, the packaging machinery market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, and personal care. The pharmaceuticals segment is poised to experience significant growth in the packaging machinery market. With advancements in medical research and increasing demand for healthcare products, there's a growing need for efficient and precise packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. Enhanced regulations regarding product safety and quality further drive the demand for innovative packaging machinery to ensure compliance. Additionally, the rise of personalized medicine and biopharmaceuticals necessitates flexible packaging solutions. This surge in demand is expected to fuel the growth of packaging machinery tailored for pharmaceutical applications, making it a promising segment within the market.
Based on geography the market for packing machines is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific area. This growth is being fuelled by several factors, including the fast industrialization and urbanization of the world as well as the growing use of automation in manufacturing processes in a wide range of industries, including consumer products, medicines, food and beverage, and cosmetics. Furthermore, the demand for packaged goods is being driven by changing consumer lifestyles and increased disposable incomes. As a result, businesses are investing in sophisticated packaging gear to increase production, efficiency, and product quality. The government's attempts to encourage infrastructural development and technical improvements further add to the region's strong growth in the packing machines market.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the packaging machinery market that have been covered are CVC Capital Partners (Syntegon Technology GmbH), Massman Automation Designs, LLC (EDL Packaging Engineers), MG Technologies ag (GEA Group), Barry-Wehmiller, Krones AG, Ilapak International S.a., Aetnagroup (OCME s.r.l.), Tetra Laval, Signode Industrial Group (Crown Holdings), Mondi.
The market analytics report segments the packaging machinery market on the following basis:
• BY MACHINERY TYPE
o Filling and Form Machinery
o Labelling and Coding Machines
o Wrapping Machines
o Case Forming Machines
o Conveyors
o Others
• BY TECHNOLOGY
o General Packaging
o Modified Atmosphere Packaging
o Vacuum Packaging
• BY END-USER INDUSTRY
o Food and Beverages
o Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
o Consumer Electronics
o Personal Care
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• CVC Capital Partners (Syntegon Technology GmbH)
• Massman Automation Designs, LLC (EDL Packaging Engineers)
• MG Technologies ag (GEA Group)
• Barry-Wehmiller
• Krones AG
• Ilapak International S.a.
• Aetnagroup (OCME s.r.l.)
• Tetra Laval
• Signode Industrial Group (Crown Holdings)
• Mondi
