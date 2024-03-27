VetVerifi Lands $1.5M in Funding to Forge New Path in Pet Health Records Connectivity

VetVerifi is a technology startup that better connects the pet care economy. VetVerifi successfully closes $1.5 million fundraise

VetVerifi closes a $1.5M pre-seed fundraise from investors including Bitwerx, Market Square Ventures, Mars Petcare, and prominent angels to accelerate growth.

Closing our fundraise is a significant milestone for VetVerifi and fuels our ambitious vision to better connect the pet care economy, enabling critical, verified access to pet health information.” — David Servodidio, co-founder & partner

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VetVerifi is thrilled to announce the successful closure of its pre-seed fundraise, securing $1.5 million in capital to further its vision of better connecting the pet care economy. The funding round attracted support from a stellar lineup of pet care industry innovators, well-known pet care brands, venture capital firms, and angel investors, underscoring VetVerifi's compelling vision and potential for transformative impact in the pet care sector.

Among the notable investors are Bitwerx Inc., Market Square Ventures, InvestTN, Digitalis Mars Companion Fund, R/GA Ventures, and Michelson Found Animals Foundation Impact Investment Fund. The round also saw participation from prominent angel investors, including four CEOs from distinguished pet care, veterinary, and technology companies. The round was led by Bitwerx, establishing a strategic relationship and partnership between the companies.

The round also coincided with the company’s participation in Leap Venture Studio, the premier pet care startup accelerator for innovation. Also included in the fundraise was a $75,000 non-dilutive grant award from Arch Grants, a Missouri non-profit corporation whose mission is to advance economic development in the Greater St. Louis area through entrepreneurship.

David Servodidio, Co-Founder and Partner at VetVerifi, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, stating, "Closing our initial fundraise is a significant milestone for VetVerifi, and we are truly grateful for the trust and confidence placed in us by such an incredible group of investors. This funding will fuel our ambitious vision to better connect the pet care economy and enable greater interoperability of critical pet health information, creating a better world for pets everywhere.”

The impressive group of investors demonstrates VetVerifi's broad appeal and highlights the strategic alignment with key players in the pet care ecosystem dedicated to improving portability of pet health records. The infusion of capital will enable VetVerifi to accelerate product and service development, expand market reach, and further solidify its position as a leader in the rapidly evolving pet care technology landscape.

The VetVerifi platform offers a secure, automated solution to fetch, share, and verify pet vaccination records and medical history to the moments and places they are needed, such as pet service appointments. Its powerful data infrastructure powers daily health record verifications ensuring pets can freely and safely move about their communities, inviting tailored participation from all corners of the pet care ecosystem, from groomers to kennels to speciality clinics to pet adoption platforms and beyond.

VetVerifi remains committed to leveraging this capital infusion to drive advancements in veterinary data connectivity and interoperability across the pet care ecosystem, delivering solutions that foster more pet-inclusive communities, enhance the lives of pets, and simplify the experiences of pet parents everywhere.

For media inquiries, please contact: David Servodidio, co-founder & partner | hello@vetverifi.com

About VetVerifi: VetVerifi is a technology company dedicated to better connecting the pet care economy, creating more pet-friendly communities and a better world for pets everywhere.