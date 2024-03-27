Once Nonspeaking, Autistic Adult's New Book Set for Release on World Autism Awareness Day on April 2nd
HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant announcement that aligns with World Autism Awareness Day, Dr. Kerry Magro Ed.D., a distinguished figure in the autism advocacy community, has revealed his latest literary work titled “Supporting Your Autism Journey: Award-Winning Autistic Adult Answers Your Burning Questions.” This new book, available on Amazon on 4.2.24, is set to enrich the literature on autism by providing a deeply personal and expertly informed perspective on living with autism, aiming to foster understanding and support for the autism community by providing resources for families.
Dr. Magro, an award-winning autistic professional speaker, best-selling author, and esteemed consultant for major entertainment projects including Netflix’s “Love on the Spectrum U.S.,” brings a wealth of personal experience and professional insight to this project. Having navigated the challenges of being a nonspeaking individual with autism to becoming a celebrated speaker and advocate, his story is not just inspiring but also educational. He recently went viral on Instagram for a video posted titled A Letter I Would Have Written For My Parents When I Was Still Nonspeaking
“Supporting Your Autism Journey” delves into the myriad aspects of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) through a lens of empathy, knowledge, and direct experience. Drawing from Magro’s own journey and the countless inquiries he has received over the years, the book addresses crucial topics such as the ABA controversy, nonspeaking autism, employment challenges, food aversions, special education, social skills development, Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), and the transition to adulthood among others. This comprehensive guide offers answers, hope, and a message of affirmation to individuals on the spectrum, their families, educators, first responders, and corporations seeking to foster an inclusive environment.
Beyond his literary contributions, Dr. Magro is celebrated for his extensive advocacy work through his nonprofit organization, KFM Making A Difference, and his active engagement with a broad online community through Kerry’s Autism Journey. His dedication to enhancing the lives of individuals with autism through education, advocacy, and financial support is evident in his provision of scholarships for students with autism and his production of videos that have reached millions worldwide.
With his previous works, including “Defining Autism From The Heart,” “Autism and Falling in Love,” “I Will Light it Up Blue!,” and "Autistics on Autism” achieving being on a best-seller lists for special needs parenting on Amazon, Dr. Magro’s latest book is anticipated to be a seminal addition to the resources available for understanding and supporting the autism community.
“Supporting Your Autism Journey” is more than a book; it’s a beacon of hope and a testament to the potential within every individual on the autism spectrum. As World Autism Awareness Day approaches, this publication stands as a pivotal contribution to fostering a more inclusive and understanding society.
Dr. Magro’s book is a compelling invitation for readers to explore the autism spectrum from an insider’s perspective, offering guidance, encouragement, and a profound sense of connection for those on their own autism journeys.
About Dr. Kerry Magro Ed.D.: Dr. Kerry Magro is an award-winning autistic professional speaker, author, and autism consultant. With over 1300 speaking engagements, including two TEDxTalks and a Talk at Google, his advocacy work has made significant impacts in the autism community. He is the CEO & President of KFM Making A Difference, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals with autism through inclusion events and scholarships. Dr. Magro’s efforts have been recognized on national platforms, emphasizing his commitment to making a difference in the lives of those affected by autism.
