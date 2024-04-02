BROTHER-SISTER DUO DORSTEN RELEASES TO THE RIVER EP AND CONTINUES TOUR THROUGH EUROPE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix, AZ brother-sister duo Sophie and Alex Dorsten, known collectively as Dorsten released their EP, To The River, March 29, 2024 (Listen HERE). The five-track EP showcases Sophie’s gorgeous vocals, reminiscent of Florence Welsh, as they soar effortlessly over folky, guitar driven baselines. The EP is distributed globally by WorldSound thru Virgin Music Group.
“This EP signifies our growth from childhood to adulthood, and the life experiences along the way” says the duo. “ We are so excited to share these songs that we’ve crafted with time and love.”
To The River was produced by Alex Dorsten and recorded in his home studio. The anthemic title track, “To The River” produced, mixed and mastered by Alex Dorsten premiered on Americana Highways who said the siblings, “…create emotionally powerful and haunting songs, and this one is a fine, characteristic example. Nice layered playing and a steady rhythm pin it down.” The song features Sophie on vocals and guitar; Alex on guitar, drums and cymbals. The track was featured on Amazon Music’s The Holler Playlist.
Last year the duo released a hauntingly electronic-driven re-imaging of Alice Cooper’s 1976 song “I Never Cry” – watch HERE. The track was recorded as an homage to Cooper, a longtime Phoenix area resident, and the song’s co-writer, the late guitarist Dick Wagner. Dorsten has numerous ties to both. Sophie works at Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock teen center, where she gives vocal lessons and teaches a songwriting class. Alex has been a judge for the Alice Cooper “Proof is in the Pudding” competition, the most well-known music and dance competition in Arizona.
Dorsten has been busy since 2020, playing shows, and most recently supported Mark Ambor on his sold out US tour. They will be directly supporting Ambor on his sold out European tour commencing April 10, at Old Hall At Melkweg in Amsterdam with other stops in London, Germany, Austria, and France.
The duo will be on tour this year in support of To The River (tour dates below).
2024 Tour Dates
*Supporting Mark Ambor
Wednesday, April 10 @ Old Hall at Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Friday, April 12 @ Les Etoiles, Paris, France
Saturday, April 13 @ The Grace, London, UK
Sunday, April 14 @ The Grace, London, UK
Tuesday, April 16 @ The Grace, London, UK
Thursday, April 18 @ Kantine, Cologne, Germany
Friday, April 19 @ Hebebuhne, Hamberg, Germany
Saturday, April 20 @ Hole44, Berlin, Germany
Sunday, April 21 @ Flex Café, Vienna, Austria
Tuesday, April 23 @ Kranhalle, Munich, Germany
Thursday, April 25 @ Les Etoiles, Paris, France
Sunday, April 28 @ Old Hall at Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands
To The River (Official Video)