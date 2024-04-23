Dog Trainer & Pet Rescue Groups Across NA Partner to Reduce Shelter Returns

For National Pet Parents Day pet rescue advocates across North America will equip hundreds of foster and adoptive families with free dog training resources.

Behavior is a main reason dogs get returned to shelters. By empowering pet parents with resources, we can help facilitate smoother transitions and lasting bonds between rescues and their new families.” — Mindful Pet Training Expert and founder of Pet Prana®, Denise Mange

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For National Pet Parents Day on April 28, 2024, Denise Mange, certified dog trainer and founder of Pet Prana®, is partnering with pet rescue groups across North America to shine a spotlight on the indispensable role of foster and adoptive pet parents in the pet rescue ecosystem. They will be equipping hundreds of pet parents with free dog training resources, including Mange’s best seller book Translating Your Pet’s Behavior, to empower them to address behavioral issues, promote proper socialization, and ultimately reduce the number of pets returned to shelters.

"Pet behavior is one of the biggest challenges for guardians of rescue pets, and one of the main reasons pets get returned to shelters," says Mange, leveraging her extensive experience in the field. "By empowering foster and adoptive pet parents with effective training methods, we can facilitate smoother transitions and lasting bonds between pets and their new families."

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), up to 40% of pets adopted from shelters are returned due to behavioral problems, highlighting the critical need for training and support for pet parents.

Foster and adoptive parents play a crucial role in socializing dogs, improving behavior, confidence, and emotional connection to humans through basic obedience skills. By providing basic obedience training, they help prepare rescue pets for a successful future with their forever family, or their own.

Lori Cohen of The Beagle Alliance says, “Especially for pets rescued from testing labs, they thrive in a home setting where they are less stressed, can start to reveal their personality, and benefit from one-on-one training and socialization.”

"National Pet Parents Day is a celebration of the remarkable individuals who choose to make a difference in the lives of pets in need," says Melissa Brunson of Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue. "By providing them with the support and resources they need, we can help ensure that more pets find their forever homes and fewer end up back in shelters."

Every 13 seconds, a healthy, adoptable dog or cat is euthanized in shelters, according to the Humane Society of the US. Fostering and adopting rescue pets fills a critical gap, preventing euthanasia due to lack of space.

Jody Daloise from BARCs Rescue explains, “Fostering a rescue pet frees up space in the shelter for another pet coming in off the street. And when a pet parent adopts a rescue, we see a two-to-one ratio -- one more spot at the shelter, and one more spot in the rescue organization’s foster network.”

National Pet Parents Day is not only a celebration of the love and companionship our pets bring into our lives, but also an opportunity to empower those who open their hearts and homes to rescue pets.

For more information about foster or adoption programs, contact The Beagle Alliance at info@thebeaglealliance.org, Marley’s Mutts at inquiries@marleysmutts.org, or BARCs Rescue at info@barcsrescue.com.

FAST FACTS

- Denise Mange is a certified dog trainer, founder of Pet Prana®, and author of best selling book Translating Your Pet's Behavior available on Amazon (https://amzn.to/49YSbSW) and other major retailers. With over a decade of experience collaborating with rescue organizations and pet parents, Mange brings unique insights into the challenges of pet adoption. Her tenure as the former Executive Director of 501c3 Pet Rescue Pilots has provided firsthand experience in navigating the complexities of pet rescue and assimilation into new homes. www.petprana.com

- The Beagle Alliance gives laboratory and special needs animals a second chance, and advocates for non-animal methods in research. Learn more about their mission, adoptions, and foster programs at www.thebeaglealliance.org

- Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to saving the lives of Kern County’s shelter animals. Their mission is to make a pawsitive change and lasting impact on communities by rehabilitating souls and creating second changes using the power of the human/animal bond. Learn more about their mission, adoptions, and foster programs at www. https://www.marleysmutts.org

- BARCs Rescue is based in Calgary, and rescues dogs who are on death row at high kill shelters with the ultimate goal of placing them in loving, permanent homes. Learn more about their mission, adoptions, and foster programs at www.BarcsRescue.com.