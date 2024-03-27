The Antenna Company Announces Support for Qualcomm’s Fixed Wireless Access Ultra Gen-3 Platform
The RF performance and band support of the AC31601 is compatible with the requirements of every major region deploying 5G FWA
The Antenna Company’s AC31601 wide-band LTE antenna was selected to enable sub-6GHz band support in Qualcomm's new FWA Ultra Gen-3 reference platform.
The AC31601 LTE antenna was selected for the FWA Ultra Gen-3 reference platform based on its compact size and high performance.”EINDHOVEN, THE NETHERLANDS, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Antenna Company, a specialist in the design of high-performance antennas, today announced support for the Qualcomm® Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Ultra Gen-3 platform. Specifically, The Antenna Company’s AC31601 wide-band LTE antenna was selected to enable sub-6GHz band support in Qualcomm Technologies’ new FWA Ultra Gen-3 reference platform.
— Gautam Sheoran, Wireless Broadband & Communications, Qualcomm Technologies
The AC31601 is in production and available for immediate design for 5G FWA customer premise equipment (CPE).
The AC31601 antenna highlights the following benefits:
• Support for Snapdragon® 5G X75 Modem-RF bands for global deployment
• Small size (15x49 mm) to enable MIMO antenna system in compact CPE designs
In addition, the AC31601 supports the following features:
• Omni-directional radiation pattern
• High efficiency
• Compatible with Antenna Company’s Wi-Fi 7 tri-band antenna (AC10256)
“The AC31601 LTE antenna was selected for the FWA Ultra Gen-3 reference platform based on its compact size and high performance”, said Gautam Sheoran, VP and GM, Wireless Broadband and Communications at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “By utilizing this fully integrated reference platform, customers can accelerate their time-to-market.”
“We are pleased to support Qualcomm Technologies’ game changing FWA platform.”, said company CEO David Favreau. “The RF performance and band support of the AC31601 is compatible with the requirements of every major region deploying 5G FWA.”
The AC31601 is currently available for customer evaluation. To request more information and to discuss your requirements, please contact The Antenna Company at sales@antenancompany.com
About The Antenna Company
The Antenna Company is an antenna systems provider that delivers high-performance solutions based on proprietary design principles, advanced materials and RF system expertise. Our patented technology results in clearly differentiated performance over conventional antenna solutions in the market. The company’s mission is to enable its customers to offer the best end-user experience, by providing innovative and novel antenna system solutions. The Antenna Company provides standard and customized solutions to OEM and ODM customers worldwide for Wi-Fi, GNSS, LTE, UWB, and 5G technologies. Antenna Company is headquartered in the Netherlands with sales offices in the US and Asia.
Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.
Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks
For more information, please visit https://www.antennacompany.com
Mark Shapiro
SRS Tech PR
+1 619-249-7742
