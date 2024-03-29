KBR Kitchen and Bath Expands Services in the DC, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) Area

FAIRFAX, VA - Luxury kitchen and bath remodeling company KBR Kitchen & Bath is excited to announce the expansion of their offerings to include comprehensive design and build services. This addition will enhance their well-regarded kitchen and bathroom remodeling services within the DC, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area. In addition, KBR Kitchen & Bath will be opening four new stores in 2024 – two in Virginia and two in Maryland. This expansion is a testament to the growing demand for high-quality home remodeling services in the DMV area.

With over 15 years of experience in the industry, KBR Kitchen & Bath has become one of the most trusted names in luxury kitchen and bath remodeling. Their dedication to quality workmanship and exceptional customer service has earned them a loyal customer base and numerous industry awards. Now, with the addition of comprehensive design and build services, KBR Kitchen & Bath will be able to provide an even more seamless and personalized experience for their clients.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our services and the opening of four new stores in 2024. It has always been our mission to provide our clients with the highest quality of work and unparalleled customer service. With the addition of comprehensive design and build services, we will be able to further exceed our clients' expectations and help them turn their dream homes into a reality," says Ender Zirekoglu, Founder and CEO of KBR Kitchen & Bath.

The new design and build services offered by KBR Kitchen & Bath will include home addition projects such as garages and decks, as well as new home construction. This expansion will allow clients to work with KBR Kitchen & Bath from the initial stages of planning and designing their dream home to the final stages of construction and finishing touches. With a team of experienced architects, designers, and builders, KBR Kitchen & Bath will ensure that each project is executed with precision and attention to detail.

In addition to their new design and build services, KBR Kitchen & Bath will continue to provide their renowned kitchen and bathroom remodeling services. From modern to traditional designs, their team of designers will work closely with clients to create their perfect kitchen or bathroom, utilizing the latest trends and highest quality materials. With their expertise and attention to detail, KBR Kitchen & Bath will help clients transform their outdated or underutilized spaces into functional and beautiful areas that reflect their unique style and personality.

To better serve their clients, KBR Kitchen & Bath will also be opening four new stores in 2024 – two in Virginia and two in Maryland. These new locations will provide convenient access to their services for clients throughout the DMV area. The stores will feature a showroom where clients can browse through the latest designs and products and get inspiration for their projects. The experienced team at each location will be available to assist and guide clients through every step of their remodeling journey.

The expansion of KBR Kitchen & Bath's services and the opening of new stores in the DMV area reaffirms their commitment to providing exceptional home remodeling services. With their comprehensive design and build services, clients can trust KBR Kitchen & Bath to deliver their dream homes with top-notch quality and craftsmanship.

For more information on KBR Kitchen & Bath and their services, please visit their website at https://kbrkitchenandbath.com/. Book a consultation today and start designing your dream home with KBR Kitchen & Bath.