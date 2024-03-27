EdLight Secures $4 Million in Seed Round Funding to Revolutionize Education

EdLight Logo CEo Teryn Thomas

VENTNOR CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATE, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EdLight, a pioneering education technology company, is proud to announce the successful closure of its seed round funding, raising $4 million. This milestone achievement comes amid a challenging financing landscape and highlights EdLight's innovative approach as a woman-led, person-of-color-led, and educator-led organization.

Founded in 2019, EdLight has been at the forefront of leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide teachers with invaluable insights into student learning. By analyzing handwritten student work, EdLight's AI platform identifies trends in strategies and misconceptions, enabling teachers to deliver targeted feedback in real time.

"This funding round marks a significant step forward for EdLight and validates our commitment to revolutionizing education through AI-driven insights," said Teryn Thomas, CEO of EdLight. "We are grateful for the support of our investors, including the Southern Education Foundation, Charter School Growth Fund, and Backstage Capital, who share our vision for empowering educators and students."

In just five years, EdLight has earned high recognition in the technology industry from Microsoft for Startups Founders and the Google for Black Founders Accelerator. The company received grants from The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Cambiar Education, and the Google for Black Founders Fund. Synaptic: The Next Big Wave, 50 Hypergrowth Companies to Watch Out in Q1 2024 and Google: Announcing the 2023 recipients of our Black and Latino Founders Funds recognized it.

The funds raised will primarily refine EdLight's go-to-market approach and expand its reach within the education community, a plan supported by the partners of California-based Backstage Capital, Brittany Davis and Arlan Hamilton.

"A milestone moment for EdLight, this funding round showcases the power of innovation led by underrepresented voices in education. Backstage Capital is proud to support EdLight's mission of revolutionizing student learning experiences through AI-powered solutions," Hamilton said.

Unlike traditional feedback systems, EdLight's platform offers nuanced feedback and insights tailored to individual student needs, fostering a more inclusive and effective learning environment.

"As a former educator, I understand the critical importance of personalized feedback in student learning," added Thomas, recently recognized in Drexel University’s 40 under 40. "Our goal is to address the root causes of educational disparities by equipping teachers with the tools they need to support every student on their learning journey."

With deep expertise in education and machine learning, EdLight is uniquely positioned to address the pressing need for more effective classroom feedback mechanisms. EdLight is poised to drive meaningful change in education by bridging the gap between technology and education.

