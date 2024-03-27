Bank of America Merrill Lynch alumni establish a technology-focused private investment firm

- New PE fund to invest in lower middle market software and tech-enabled services sector - Focused on companies with $3-10mm of recurring revenue

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three Bank of America Merrill Lynch (“BofAML”) alumni have unveiled Gulmohar Capital Partners (“GC Partners”), a technology-focused private equity (PE) firm. Sumit Aneja, Arun Sharma, and David Leal co-founded GC Partners, aiming to invest in small to medium-sized software and tech-enabled services enterprises. Their focus lies particularly on companies with enterprise values ranging from $10 million to $50 million.

Based in New York, GC Partners targets US and Canadian firms in the software and tech-enabled services sectors, with plans to engage in recapitalizations, sales, carve-outs, or management buyouts. Co-Founder and Managing Partner Aneja emphasized their distinct approach, highlighting a hands-on partnership with founders. He noted a gap in the market where many PE firms excel in deal structuring but lack founder connectivity and operating experience. GC Partners aims to bridge this divide by leveraging its team's operational expertise.

Sharma disclosed intentions for GC Partners to raise additional capital within the coming two years, currently engaged in discussions regarding its potential structure, which may include consideration as a holding company.

Meanwhile, Leal is slated to assume the role of CEO within one of GC Partners' portfolio companies. His background at BofAML includes nearly a decade of experience, primarily servicing clients in the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. Previously, he held leadership positions in the software and semiconductor industries.

Before joining GC Partners, Aneja held positions at BofAML and Houlihan Lokey before transitioning to private equity with Pivoton Capital. At Pivoton, he led the acquisition of Voxco and served as its CEO until its successful acquisition by Terminus Capital Partners in 2023, delivering strong returns for investors. Sharma brings over a decade of experience from BofAML, specializing in global industrial clients, following his previous role as a venture capital investor at TLcom Capital in London.

GC Partners completed its team build out with the addition of Shiva Bharadwaj and Scott Kreller. Bharadwaj joins the team as a Principal and will focus on deal sourcing, diligence and portfolio monitoring. Kreller will lead the firm’s business development efforts as an Origination Partner.

For more information, reach out to contact@gcpartners.tech or https://gcpartners.tech/