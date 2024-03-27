Texas State Historical Association and Autio.com Partner to Celebrate Texas History Day Students
TSHA Memberships and Autio Subsciption provided to Texas History Day students through TSHA partnership with Autio.com
[Austin, Texas] - The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) is excited for Texas History Day on Saturday, April 20 at the University of Texas at Austin and the Bullock Texas State History Museum. Texas History Day is a thrilling event where students from diverse backgrounds and regions of Texas demonstrate their knowledge, creativity, and talents through a range of categories such as exhibits, performances, websites, documentaries, and research papers. These students have dedicated themselves to crafting remarkable projects that demonstrate their mastery of historical research and creativity.
In conjunction with our amazing partner Autio.com, TSHA and Autio are providing complimentary TSHA family memberships and a year subscription to the Autio app to all student state competitors at Texas History Day. Autio is a travel application with over 12,000+ location-based audio stories about local areas, including hundreds of TSHA’s Handbook of Texas entries. Like TSHA, Autio is committed to promoting education and innovation and is proud to recognize the exceptional efforts of these students. Through this partnership, each of the nearly 1,000 students competing will receive a TSHA membership and subscription to Autio.com, providing them with access to additional educational resources that will continue to enhance their learning experiences.
"We are excited to join forces with Autio in celebrating the achievements of these remarkable students," said Lisa Berg, Director of Education Services at TSHA. "Autio’s commitment to this partnership underscores our shared commitment to fostering a love for history and supporting the next generation of scholars and innovators."
Congratulations to all the students, and a special thank you to Autio for their invaluable support in championing education and excellence in Texas history.
About THSA: The Texas State Historical Association is the oldest learned society in Texas. Organized in Austin on March 2, 1897, the founders of TSHA brought lay and professional historians together to document and celebrate the state’s complex and diverse history. Today, TSHA follows the path laid out by its founders, sharing Texas history and stories of events and people from all walks of life with individuals and organizations across the state, nation, and globe. It supports educational materials and other scholarship that follow the tenets, methods and practices advocated by the professional historical community. TSHA is a 501c3 non-profit. www.tshaonline.org
About Autio.com: Autio is a network of stories, told by master storytellers like Kevin Costner, Phil Jackson, and John Lithgow, with the power to bring the landscape, its people, and its history alive as you pass through it. Professionally edited and narrated, the audio vignettes combine to paint a picture you’re unlikely to get from a history book or visitor’s guide. www.autio.com
About Texas History Day: Texas History Day (THD), sponsored by the Texas State Historical Association (tshaonline.org), is an affiliate of National History Day. THD is a yearlong education program that culminates in an annual state-level history fair for students in grades four through twelve. It provides an opportunity for students to demonstrate their interest in, and knowledge of, history through creative and original papers, performances, documentaries, web sites, or three-dimensional exhibits. For the elementary students, there is a poster category. Over the course of the school year, students research and produce a History Day entry, the results of which are presented at one of the 19 regional competitions in early spring. From there, some students advance to the state competition in April in Austin, or even to the national contest held each June at the University of Maryland at College Park. At each level of competition, outstanding achievement may be recognized through certificates, medals, trophies, or monetary awards. The most important rewards are the skills and insight that students acquire as they move through the History Day program. As many as 50,000 young Texans are involved in the program at the regional and state level each year. More than 1,000 students participate in THD, and approximately 75 students represent Texas at National History Day each year. www.texashistoryday.org
